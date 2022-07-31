SBT wants to buy generic Casa dos Artistas to pump prime time

Much has been expected of news about the reality show structure that has been set up by SBT. According to an investigation by the column Flávio Ricco, from R7, the large construction in one of the sheds of Silvio Santos’ station is for the Argentine format created by Diego Guebel, known as El Hotel de Los Famosos. The executive, owner of the Boxfish production company, offered his creation to several Brazilian channels, but negotiations with the third place have evolved in a more positive way.

In the program, sixteen celebrities were invited who would live in dispute for four months. On site, very few employees were left for the participants to have support. During each week, participants have to compete to find out who are the people who will live in the luxury of the hotel and who will be the employees.

Celebrities who manage to win a week as guests are entitled to all the good and the best that a luxury place could offer. Much like the format of Big Brother Brasil, but in different circumstances, the Argentine reality show also planned the dispute for the VIP suite, which would be like a leader in the Brazilian partner.

Despite SBT’s success with Casa dos Artistas (2001-2004), Silvio Santos’ broadcaster is not authorized to return with the same reality show model. After the show’s premiere, Globo filed a lawsuit against SBT alleging plagiarism from Big Brother Brasil, a format licensed by the contract with Endemol that was only premiered in 2002. The carioca broadcaster wanted to prevent the reality show, which was suspended for two days, but the Court allowed it to remain on the air until the end of the process. In 2015, the Superior Court of Justice sentenced SBT to pay a million-dollar fine for misuse.