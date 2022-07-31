Scams in the Aid consignment start before its regulation

The release of the payroll loan for those who receive Auxílio Brasil has generated concern, primarily due to the risk of indebtedness and also due to the application of new scams that are already being registered. Even without regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship, many beneficiaries are already receiving false credit proposals.

Read more: Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will be up to 40% of the benefit

The scammers contact the beneficiaries and, in possession of some information from the victims, offer a false payroll. some people already They fell in the conversation of the criminals and went to the police to report the fact.

Scams on Auxílio Brasil consignment

Even some financial institutions have offered the payroll, even before the regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship was made official.

What has happened is that, for lack of information, many people have accepted the proposals offered both by these banks and by criminals that seem legitimate. The current concern is that families are indebted and commit the entire benefit to those consigned by Auxílio Brasil.

The orientation is for beneficiaries to always be suspicious of this type of proposal precisely because it is still early for this type of offer, since it is necessary to wait for the regulation of the Ministry of Citizenship.

President Jair Bolsonaro has until August to sanction the measure. Only after that will the rules be published, such as, for example, the percentage of the benefit that can be compromised with the loan.

This is why beneficiaries should be suspicious of payroll scams using Auxílio Brasil as collateral, especially now that it has been propagated that making such offers at this time is impossible.

Another care is never to provide personal information and not to confirm the data indicated by phone calls or WhatsApp messages, since scammers may just be gathering data to apply scams to the same person at another time.