Security tries to stop Fábio Jr. to meet a fan, and the singer goes viral with a reaction; watch

An attitude of the singer Fábio Jr. is making the rounds on the internet, this Saturday (30). After a show in São Caetano do Sul, on Thursday (28), the artist approached a member of his team to be able to meet a fan, backstage at the event. Netizens are celebrating the singer’s behavior.

The show took place in celebration of the city’s 145th anniversary. In the images, it is possible to see Fábio Jr. walking towards a fan who was waiting for him on a ladder. At one point, a man from Fiuk’s father’s team appears trying to stop him from reaching the boy. Fábio does not blink and deviates from the individual to continue walking.

In the sequence, the fan’s mother hugs the singer and the three talk a little. In the scenes, we see Fábio and the young man, who is PCD, smiling at each other. You can hear other fans and people in the surroundings shouting: “Beautiful, wonderful!”. Fábio and the boy, named Juliano, sit on the stairs while the idol autographs a record cover for him. Finally, Fábio kisses the mother and son on the cheek and hugs them before leaving. Watch:

The artist's fans are praising the singer's attitude.

