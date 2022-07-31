Security tries to stop Fábio Jr. to meet a fan, and the singer goes viral with a reaction; watch

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 29 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Security tries to stop Fábio Jr. to meet a fan, and the singer goes viral with a reaction; watch 0 Views

An attitude of the singer Fábio Jr. is making the rounds on the internet, this Saturday (30). After a show in São Caetano do Sul, on Thursday (28), the artist approached a member of his team to be able to meet a fan, backstage at the event. Netizens are celebrating the singer’s behavior.

The show took place in celebration of the city’s 145th anniversary. In the images, it is possible to see Fábio Jr. walking towards a fan who was waiting for him on a ladder. At one point, a man from Fiuk’s father’s team appears trying to stop him from reaching the boy. Fábio does not blink and deviates from the individual to continue walking.

Continue after Advertising

In the sequence, the fan’s mother hugs the singer and the three talk a little. In the scenes, we see Fábio and the young man, who is PCD, smiling at each other. You can hear other fans and people in the surroundings shouting: “Beautiful, wonderful!”. Fábio and the boy, named Juliano, sit on the stairs while the idol autographs a record cover for him. Finally, Fábio kisses the mother and son on the cheek and hugs them before leaving. Watch:

The artist’s fans are praising the singer’s attitude. “Differentiated!”wrote an internet user. “I wish all artists were like this!”published another. “Fábio Jr’s noble attitude.”said another. Check out:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Anitta confirms the deluxe version of “Versions Of Me” with three new clips: “Preparem-se”

Entertainment The singer shared the news on social media on Saturday. Per Julia Beraldi 07/30/2022 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved