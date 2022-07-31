see how to GUARANTEE the permanence of your benefit in AUGUST

key points Aid Brazil of R$ 600 starts on August 9;

Government changed Auxílio Brasil calendar to unify payment of benefits;

Registration and updating of data in CadÚnico is essential to guarantee assistance.

O Brazil aid pay the last installment of BRL 400 in the next friday (29). However, in the midst of intense publicity regarding the new value that will be transferred in the coming months, the almost 20 million of beneficiaries are already eager to know how to acquire or maintain the benefit.

In Maythe value of Brazil aid was fixed in BRL 400. Therefore, this would be the minimum amount that a beneficiary family of the program could receive. Meanwhile, the Federal government worked together with the Senate to approve the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution – PEC of Benefits.

Both emerged victorious with the promulgation of the text in the National Congress a few days ago. As a result, among the various investments, the Bolsonaro government was authorized to circumvent electoral legislation and promote a increase of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil. Thus, the value of the benefit passes to BRL 600.

When you say: “Bypassing Electoral Laws”it means that, in an election year, as in 2022, it is prohibited to approve any project whose result implies the annual budgetas in the restructuring and creation of social programs.

However, there is a loophole in the law that allows this measure. For this, the country must enact state of emergency or public calamityenabling the activation of emergency actions, in the same way as happened during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the decree and promulgation of the Benefits PECO Brazil aid in the amount of BRL 600 becomes a reality soon. Therefore, those who are already part of the program and wish to remain in it for the next month, as well as citizens who wish to be included, must pay attention to the rules.

There was no change regarding the eligibility criteria for the Brazil aid. However, you must be registered in the Single Registry (CadÚnico) of Federal government and with the data duly updated to keep payments in August.

It’s not enough just to sign up for the CadUnique and keep an out-of-date record for years. The information provided for this system is crucial to identify and prove low-income status. that the purpose of this database of the Federal government.

Brazil Aid Rules

There have been no major changes to the program rules. Current beneficiaries and those who want to be included in the income transfer need to have the registration information in the Single Registry (CadÚnico), duly updated. In addition, they need to fall within the lines of:

Extreme poverty: monthly per capita family income of R$ 105;

Poverty: monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

If you meet these basic criteria, there are three ways to be included in the Brazil aid. Are they:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving.

It is extremely important to remember that the family must be composed of one of these components:

Children;

pregnant women;

Mothers who are still breastfeeding;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.

CadÚnico facilities

O Federal government facilitated the inclusion in Brazil aid for future beneficiaries. Now, you no longer need to leave the house to registeras Single Registry applicationjust one click to be part of the low-income Brazilian population database.

In March this year, the website and the Single Registry application. Digital platforms made it unnecessary for citizens to go to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS)responsible for hosting the municipal department of CadUniquethe main requirement for inclusion in the Brazil aid.

With modernization, citizens can access the following services:

Query by CPF; Simple query; Complete consultation; Pre registration; Proof of registration; Registration update by confirmation; My benefits; Service stations.

The novelty is due to the pre registrationallowing the user to do the self-registrationneeding attend CRAS only for the complementary assessmentwhich speeds up the entire process.

Right and registration in CadÚnico

The family wishing to enroll in the CadUnique must submit a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per personie, BRL 606.00 or three minimum wages as family income, BRL 3,636.00.

If the family group fits the requested conditions, just look for the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) nearest, located in the municipality in which you reside. It is worth mentioning that it is quite common to have more than one CRAS spread across the city, in order to better serve each region.

To subscribe to CadUnique it’s needed:

Have a person responsible for the family to answer the registration questions. This person must be part of the family, live in the same house and be at least 16 years old.

For the head of the family, preferably a woman, the CPF or Voter Title is required.

Exception: in the case of a person responsible for indigenous and quilombola families, any of the documents below can be presented. It doesn’t have to be the CPF or the Voter’s Title.

Furthermore, it is essential to present at least one of the following documents from all family members:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card (RG);

Administrative Indigenous Birth Certificate (RANI);

Work Card;

Voter Title.

It is also necessary to present a Current proof of residency for the last three months. It could be an energy or water bill. It is important for the family to keep the data updated in case of any changes.

Brazil Assistance Calendar

O Federal government maintains the pattern of releasing social benefit payments linked to the CadUnique based on final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS)always us last ten working days of each month. Thus, the forecast was for the August deposits to start from the 18th.

Nonetheless, the Federal Government must bring forward the Auxílio Brasil from August to the 9thkeeping the beginning of the calendar of the other installments of 2022 to the second week of each month. The aim is to unify the payments of these initiatives:

Brazil Assistance of R$ 600;

Gas Voucher of R$ 120;

Truck Driver Assistance;

Taxi Assistance.

Check the payment dates for the next month:

NIS end of NIS 1 – August 9th;

NIS end of NIS 2 – August 10;

NIS end of NIS 3 – August 11;

NIS end of NIS 4 – August 12;

NIS end of NIS 5 – August 15;

NIS end of NIS 6 – August 16;

NIS end of NIS 7 – August 17;

NIS end of NIS 8 – August 18;

NIS end of NIS 9 – August 19;

NIS end of NIS 0 – August 22nd.