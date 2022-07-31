see more details about Apple’s famous credit card

Apple Card, Apple’s credit card, was created with the intention of helping users improve and develop financial health. The service provides real-time analytics on all customer transactions. Despite so many advantages, there is still no forecast for the launch of the service in Brazil.

Apple’s credit card was released in 2019. It is requested in iPhone wallet. Current users claim that in a few minutes it is available for use with Apple Pay.

Apple Card

The arrival of the Apple Card in other countries remains unforeseen. Despite this, Apple’s purchase of the financial startup Credit Kudos has raised anxiety about the expansion of service outside the United States.

The startup works as a credit checking agency with secure information involving loans. That’s why many technology portals bet that the strategy of the giant Apple is to take the Apple Card to the whole world very soon.

Despite this, the company has not made any official announcement about the possibility of offering the service outside the United States yet. Meanwhile, those who have access to the Apple Card will certainly take advantage of the facilities offered by the credit card.

Want an example? The possibility to review the most recent and even the oldest transactions that are grouped by month and year. The card also allows users to search transactions by category, commerce and location.

In addition to all this, the Apple Card helps to monitor weekly, monthly or annual activities. Just click on “Activity” and make the query. To make it even easier, the information is divided into categories. That is, they can be analyzed by purchases, food, services and many others.