see payment calendar

Due to the pandemic, the payment schedule for the PIS Pasep changed and the two programs, which are traditionally paid once a year, suffered a suspension in 2021 and a reformulation in the transfers of amounts.

Payments for 2021 were suspended due to the transfer of the amount used for the salary bonus to be made to the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm), a program that financed part of the salary of workers in the private sector, in order to that they would not be fired and the company would be able to bear the costs of keeping the employee during the quarantine.

Workers received transfers the following year and those who worked with a formal contract in 2021 should receive the allowance in 2022, but last year the payment was suspended and reached the group that worked in the base year of 2020. then a change in the payment schedule.

As of resolution 896, the PIS Pasep salary allowance will be paid between the months of January and December and no longer from July, between one year and another, as it was previously. Check out the payment schedule below.

PIS Pasep Calendar

Base year 2020: access to the value in 2022

Base year 2021: access to the value in 2023

Base year 2022: access to the value in 2024

As it was late, the schedule for the base year 2020 was more current, being carried out between the months of February and March 2022. As for the base year 2021, there is still no official payment schedule.

It is worth remembering that those who are entitled but have not yet withdrawn the base year 2020 salary allowance have until December 15th to withdraw the money; see how.

Rules for receiving PIS Pasep

Have worked with a portfolio in the base year (in this case 2021)

Have received a maximum of two minimum wages per month

Have worked for at least 30 days

Be enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least five years

Be included in the company’s RAIS statement

PIS PASEP consultation

Private sector employees can check the PIS Pasep values ​​through the Caixa Trabalhador application, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website, or by calling the Caixa Econômica Federal telephone number 0800 726 0207. For public servants, the service channels are the telephones of the Banco do Brasil service: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions), 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

