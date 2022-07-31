see the Band schedule today (31)

Credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Band broadcasts this Sunday (31) another Formula 1 GP, this time from the Hungaroring, in Hungary. In addition, it also broadcasts the Interlagos GP by Stock Car, and another round of the under-20 Brasileirão, with Corinthians on the field playing in Parque São Jorge.

See the Band schedule today, Sunday (31)

formula 1 – 10 am

The Hungaroring GP starts at 10 am, but the Band promotes “Esquenta” from 9 am, live. Britain’s George Russell, from Mercedes, takes pole position, followed by Spaniard Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, and by Monegasque Charles Leclerc, also from Ferrari.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton starts seventh, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starts tenth.

stock car – 1 pm

The Stock Car Interlagos GP will be broadcast by Band from 1 pm, within the Sport Show. The pole was initially made by Felipe Lapenna, from Hot Car, but he ended up being punished and who took the pole was Cesar Ramos, from Ipiranga. The grid is completed by Matias Rossi and Felipe Fraga. Felipe Massa starts in the top-10, in ninth place. Rubens Barrichello starts in just 28th.

Brazilian under-20 – 4 pm

Band broadcasts at 16:00, also within the Show do Esporte, another game of the Brasileirão sub-20. They face each other for the 8th round, in group B, Corinthians x Vasco, at Parque São Jorge. Timão is third in the group, with 13 points won, while Vasco is one position ahead, in second place, with 14 points added.

The Band’s sports schedule on Sunday ends only with the Terceiro Tempo, which starts at 18:00, right after the round of the under-20 Brasileirão, to command the scale of the Brasileirão round.