See the Bolsa Família calendar for the month of August and find out when you receive the benefit

Payments for the month of July Brazil aid close last Friday (29). However, the benefit already has a date to return: August 9th. This is because the Auxílio Brasil calendar was recently changed.

see the new Auxílio Brasil calendar for the month of August and know when you get it.

REQUIREMENTS TO RECEIVE THE BRAZIL AID

According to Caixa Econômica, the requirements to receive the Brazil Aid are:

Registered, by the city hall, in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government;

In a situation of poverty or extreme poverty. For families in a situation of poverty, it is necessary that they present, in their composition, pregnant women, nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers), children, adolescents or young people between 0 and 21 years old.

BRAZIL AID CALENDAR FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST



O Auxílio Brasil calendar for the month of August was changed in the last week and payments return from the 9th of August, see the new dates:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.



THOSE WHO WORK WITH A SIGNED CARD CAN RECEIVE THE BRAZIL AID

A common question among Brazilians interested in receiving the benefit is whether who works with a formal contract can receive the Auxílio Brasil.

The answer is yes, Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries who get a formal job will continue to receive the aid.

According to a statement (in January 2022) by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, from the Productive Inclusion Aid, the beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil will have BRL 200.00 more every month in their first two years of work .

TELEPHONE OF AUXÍLIO BRASIL; BRAZIL AID NUMBER

It is possible to obtain information about the right to Auxílio Brasil and the amount that will be paid by the Caixa call center, by calling 111.

Beneficiaries can also consult Auxílio Brasil through the Caixa Tem application.