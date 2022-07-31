See the first images of the Chinese rocket crash

The center stage of the Long March 5B (CZ-5B) rocket used by China to take the second module of its space station into space fell to Earth early Saturday afternoon. Videos on Malaysian social media show the rocket’s wreckage burning high in the atmosphere during reentry. The footage was shot in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. Depending on the observed trajectory, the wreckage would reach the surface in North Bruneo or Brunei.

China launched the second module from its International Space Station space station days ago. The rocket started re-entry near the Arabian Peninsula and ended up hitting the ocean near the Maldives islands in the Indian Ocean. Most space junk is incinerated upon re-entering our atmosphere, but eventually larger pieces or sturdier components, such as fuel tanks, can survive the process and reach the ground.

In March of this year, a piece of a SpaceX rocket hit a rural property in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná. A recent study states that there is a 10% chance that an uncontrolled rocket will re-enter the atmosphere and hit a person in the next decade if the aerospace industry does not change its practices. The chance is greater for residents of cities with high population density at 30º North latitude.

Holger Krag, head of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Space Debris Office, said best practice is to carry out a controlled re-entry targeting a remote part of the ocean whenever the risk of accidents is very high. China came under fire last year for the same reason after launching another module on a similar rocket.

At the time, the remains fell into the Indian Ocean, near the Maldives, ten days after launch. The Chinese then blamed the US for “exaggerating fears” about the rocket’s re-entry and accused US scientists and NASA of “acting against their conscience” and being “anti-intellectual”.