See the highlights of the week at Money Times – Money Times

In the last week of July, the companies’ results for the second quarter of 2022 dominated the news. The highlights of this week’s balance sheet season were OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4).

In addition, the disclosure of the payment of R$ 6.73 per share in dividends of the Brazilian oil company caught the attention of investors.

Check out the ten most read news from Money Times between the 24th and 30th of July:

10th place – Petrobras (PETR4): Dividends take the market by surprise and shares soar; “Far above expectations”, says Ativa



THE Petrobras (PETR4) took the market by surprise when announcing dividends of R$ 87 billion, according to calculations by the activeor R$6.73 per share.

According to the broker, the value was considerably higher than expectations.

9th place – ‘World’s Most Hated’ Executive Leaves Pharmaceuticals and Enters Crypto World



Former pharmaceutical industry executive known as “Pharma Bro”, Martin Shkreli joined blockchain technology to create a company that intends to shake up this industry.

Shkreli launched druglike on Monday (25) – a company developed in Web 3.0focused on drug discovery and centered on free software for modeling and configuring chemical compounds, according to Business Insider.

8th place – Take advantage of the fall of Vale (VALE3) to buy; “Best opportunity on the Stock Exchange”, says Toro



THE OK (VALE3) is the best medium and long-term opportunity for the stock market, according to Toro Investments.

The broker highlights that the short-term scenario for the mining and steelworks it is, to say the least, challenging. This is because the economy of Chinawhich in the last two decades has been the great engine of world growth, shows important signs of deceleration.

7th place – Vale (VALE3): The foreign alert for the mining company’s balance sheet



The news that the Anglo-Australian group Rio Tintocompetitor of OK (VALE3), signaled the end of the era of record returns for mining and represents a “great wake-up call” for the Brazilian company’s figures, said the company. Great Investments.

6th place – The impact of the anticipation of dividends on Petrobras (PETR4) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3)



the anticipation of dividendsrequested by the government to the federal state-owned companies, would not exactly be a problem for the Petrobras (PETR4), due to the company’s leverage level, analysts said on Tuesday (26).

5th place – Petrobras (PETR4): Is there still time to pocket the stratospheric dividends?



Investors who own the shares of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) in the portfolio until August 11 will be entitled to the dividends of R$ 6.73 per shareannounced by the company in a document sent to the market this Thursday (28).

After the disclosure, analysts at Activate Investments continue to recommend the purchase of the oil company’s shares, but emphasize that it is worth waiting for the results of the second quarter of 2022 – which will be released later today – to have a more accurate idea of ​​the company’s financial situation.

4th place – MGLU3: Why this manager sold Magazine Luiza – and doesn’t think about coming back in the short term

the action of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) has gained some strength in recent weeks, but analysts and managers remain wary of the stock and the sector.

In one more episode of the podcast Market Makersmade by Thiago Salomão and Renato Santiago in partnership with the empiricus (controller of Money Times), Sara Delfim, from Dahlia Capitalwith R$ 7 billion under management, told why he got rid of the position of Magazine Luiza in recent months.

🏆 3rd place – Petrobras (PETR4) will pay BRL 6.73 in dividends

🏆 2nd place – 6 shed real estate funds with up to 28.4% upside potential to buy now, according to BTG



O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) updated its coverage of brick real estate funds (FIIs) for August this year. Among the logistical FIIs, the bank recommends the purchase of six assets, with a potential for appreciation between 12.7% and 28.4%.

Unlike what happened with the corporate slabs segment, the logistics sector was favored by the Covid-19 pandemic, as there was an increase in online sales, generating demand for warehouses around large cities.

🏆 1st place – Makro is close to closing the sale of stores to Grupo Muffato and leaving Brazil



An agreement for the sale of 24 wholesaler stores Makrocontrolled by the Dutch group SHV, for the Muffato Group can be settled in the coming weeks, found the Economic value.

The sale, if completed, marks the entry of Muffato in the capital of São Paulo.

