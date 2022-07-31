Sesab confirms 3 first cases of monkeypox in the interior of Bahia

Photo: Disclosure

The State Health Department (Sesab), confirmed on Saturday night (30), the first three cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the interior of the state. Two records are from residents of Santo Antônio de Jesus, and one from the municipality of Ilhéus.

Two more cases were also confirmed in Salvador. With this, Bahia totals 12 confirmations of the disease, nine from Salvador, two from Santo Antônio de Jesus and one from Ilhéus.

Another 50 suspected cases are being investigated. There are notifications from the municipalities of Amargosa (01), Aratuípe (01), Barra (01), Cairu (01), Camaçari (02), Canarana (01), Conceição do Coité (01), Conceição do Jacuípe (01), Cruz das Almas (01), Dias d’Ávila (01), Ibicaraí (02), Itaberaba (04), Itapebi (01), Itiruçi (01), Jaguaripe (01), Lauro de Freitas (01), Nazaré (01) , Salvador (19), Santa Cruz Cabrália (04), Santo Antônio de Jesus (01), São Gonçalo dos Campos (01), São Miguel das Matas (01), Ubaíra (01) and Vitoria da Conquista (01).

Transmission and symptoms

Monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with body fluids, respiratory secretions, skin or mucosal lesions of infected people. There is also a risk of contamination through the use of contaminated materials, such as contaminated towels, bedding and household items and/or contact with animals infected with the virus.

The main symptoms observed in infected individuals are fever, headache, back or muscle pain, inflammation in the lymph nodes, skin lesions, which start on the face and spread throughout the body, mainly affecting the hands and feet.

The virus has an incubation period that can range from five to thirteen days. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms last for 16 to 21 days.

When presenting the symptoms of the disease, the SMS guides the patient to seek an urgency and emergency unit. Currently, the municipal network has 16 emergency stations that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

Service locations in Salvador:

UPA San Antonio (Rome)

UPA San Martin

UPA Barrels

UPA Paripe

Periperi UPA

UPA Valeria

UPA Sprouts

UPA Parque São Cristóvão

Pirajá/Santo Inácio UPA

UPA Itapuã

PA Orlando Imbassahy (Peace District)

PA Alfredo Bureau (Marback)

PA Edson Teixeira (Pernambues)

PA Rodrigo Argolo (Tancredo Neves)

PA San Marcos

PA Maria Conceição Imbassahy (Pau Miúdo).

