Sesab confirms three more cases of monkeypox in Bahia

Three cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) were confirmed in the interior of the state this Saturday (30). Until then, there were only confirmed cases in Salvador. There are two records of residents of Santo Antônio de Jesus and one of the municipality of Ilhéus.

With the new cases, the number of cases of the disease in Bahia goes to 12. In addition to the records, another 50 suspected cases are being investigated.

There are notifications from the municipalities of Amargosa (01), Aratuípe (01), Barra (01), Cairu (01), Camaçari (02), Canarana (01), Conceição do Coité (01), Conceição do Jacuípe (01), Cruz das Almas (01), Dias d’Ávila (01), Ibicaraí (02), Itaberaba (04), Itapebi (01), Itiruçi (01), Jaguaripe (01), Lauro de Freitas (01), Nazaré (01) , Salvador (19), Santa Cruz Cabrália (04), Santo Antônio de Jesus (01), São Gonçalo dos Campos (01), São Miguel das Matas (01), Ubaíra (01) and Vitoria da Conquista (01).

cases in Salvador

On Friday (29), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) recorded two new confirmed cases in Salvador. The patients, both male, are 30 and 31 years old, respectively, live in the capital of Bahia, and had the onset of symptoms on July 14 and 20. None of the patients required hospitalization, but they remain in isolation, with good evolution at home.

As a result, the capital of Bahia concentrates nine of the 12 confirmed cases in the state. The first took place on the 13th.

The disease

Monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with body fluids, respiratory secretions, skin or mucosal lesions of infected people. There is also a risk of contamination through the use of contaminated materials, such as contaminated towels, bedding and household items and/or contact with animals infected with the virus.

The main symptoms observed in infected individuals are fever, headache, back or muscle pain, inflammation in the lymph nodes, skin lesions, which start on the face and spread throughout the body, mainly affecting the hands and feet.

The virus has an incubation period that can range from five to thirteen days. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms last for 16 to 21 days.

When presenting the symptoms of the disease, the SMS guides the patient to seek an urgency and emergency unit. Currently, the municipal network has 16 emergency stations that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

service locations

UPA Santo Antônio (Rome), UPA San Martin, UPA Barris, UPA Paripe, UPA Periperi, UPA Valéria, UPA Brotas, UPA Parque São Cristóvão, UPA Pirajá/Santo Inácio, UPA Itapuã, PA Orlando Imbassahy (Neighborhood of Peace), PA Alfredo Bureau (Marback), PA Edson Teixeira (Pernambués), PA Rodrigo Argolo (Tancredo Neves), PA São Marcos and PA Maria Conceição Imbassahy (Pau Miúdo).