Shakira faces arrest warrant and fights with Piqué in troubled days

Shakira’s last few weeks, 45, were certainly not the best of her life. In addition to announcing the 12-year separation from Spanish player Gerard Piquet, 35, the father of her two children, the singer is waging a battle with her now ex-husband for custody of the children.

As if that were not enough, this week the Public Ministry of Spain asked for eight years and two months in prison for the singer, accused by the agency of crimes against the Public Treasury, an institution that represents for the Spaniards what the Federal Revenue is for Brazil, according to information from the Spanish newspaper “El Confidencial”. It is unlikely, however, that Shakira will actually be detained.

millionaire fraud

The singer is being accused by the Spanish Public Ministry of evading taxes through a scheme based on tax havens, according to information from the Spanish publication.

Spanish tax authorities demanded around 14.5 million euros (76.6 million reais at Friday’s quotation) when they found evidence that, in 2012, the singer was already residing in Spain and was obliged to pay taxes in the country. .

The artist has already paid these 14.5 million euros and another three million in interest, which does not prevent her from being tried for alleged tax fraud between 2012 and 2014.

The case dates back to 2017, when an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed that she lived in Spain with then-husband Gerard Piqué and their two children, but was allegedly domiciled in the tax haven of the Bahamas.

Last Wednesday, the Colombian woman rejected a deal offered by the Public Ministry that would prevent her from being tried for four alleged crimes against tax authorities and decided to go to trial, as she was “fully confident” of her innocence.

The artist’s communication agency reported that her legal team spoke with the Barcelona Public Ministry to reach an agreement that would reduce the sentence that could be imposed, but the singer herself decided to reject the latest offer.

In a statement, Shakira said she chose “to leave the matter in the hands of the law, with peace of mind and confidence that justice will prove right” to her.

Although the prosecution and defense have not reached an agreement, this could still happen until the day of the trial.

Shakira’s will has always been to move forward with the criminal process, without settling for a reduction in her sentence, as the statement says.

For the singer, the case “represents a total violation” of her rights, as she has always had “impeccable conduct, as a person and as a taxpayer, and a total willingness to resolve any differences from the beginning, even before the criminal proceedings.” .

“Even disagreeing” with the opinion of her legal team on the alleged tax fraud, the artist returned 17.2 million euros (equivalent to about 91 million reais in this Friday’s quotation) to the Spanish Revenue – referring to the amount allegedly defrauded, plus interest—and “for many years there was no outstanding debt.”

Shakira said that “never”, in any other country, has she encountered “such an unreasonable and ferocious persecution”, “nor such an obvious use of media and reputation pressure as a collection mechanism”.

The ICIJ investigation also alleged that the singer managed around €31.6 million in royalties from her songs in two tax-advantaged countries, Malta and Luxembourg.

The singer’s lawyers explained that she had lived in the Bahamas since 2004, but in the following years she had to travel “non-stop” and that until 2015 her presence in Spain did not exceed the period that required her to pay taxes.

The defense also claimed that the management of those millions had been carried out since 2007 through a Maltese company that “fulfills all legal requirements”.

Separation after 12 years

In early June, the Catalan newspaper “El Periódico” stated that Shakira and Gerard Piqué were separating after the singer caught the player’s betrayal. Also according to the publication, Piqué has already left home and is living alone in an apartment in Barcelona.

Three days after the newspaper was published, the singer confirmed the end of her relationship with the footballer, but did not comment on the allegations of infidelity by the Barcelona defender.

“With great regret we confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The couple’s last appearance together on social media was in March. Shakira traveled twice to Ibiza with her children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, but with no sign of her then-husband.

The couple’s relationship, who never got married, began during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Troubled divorce and child custody

Piqué and Shakira discuss a custody agreement for their children, Milan and Sasha, since the beginning of their divorce. According to the Spanish press, the financial issue is not at stake, but the children’s address has complicated the debate. Due to the separation, the singer wants to leave Barcelona, ​​Spain, and move to Miami, in the United States.

However, the football player is against the change, as he does not want to be distant from his children. He also argues that Milan and Sasha grew up in the European country and a new country could impact their daily lives and the loss of friends.

“Milan and Sasha can live in Barcelona and, whenever she wants, Shakira can take them on her private jet to the United States,” he says in the excerpt from the agreement proposed by Piqué, according to the newspaper Marca.

Meanwhile, Shakira argues with the athlete’s betrayal case, which has become media, so that she has custody of the children. According to sources, the football player would have already abandoned this woman he would have stayed with when he was married to the singer. In addition, Piqué would have denied having introduced his wife to his children.

“A father passionate about parties, travel and relationships with other women would not be suitable, even if he was alone taking care of the children”, reads an excerpt from the proposal by Shakira’s lawyers.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Piqué assumed sexual involvement with a young woman, but he had been living a single life for months, dating several women. The publication stated that the couple had not been well for some time, but the real reason for the separation remains a secret. The athlete would still have said that everything published in the press so far would not be true.

Also according to the newspaper, the football player and the waitress lived a quick affair and not a relationship as the media reported.

The television show’He Fat and la Flaca’, from the channel univision, revealed that a team was hired by the singer to confirm Piqué’s infidelity with evidence. This is how the Colombian artist received photos of the defender with another woman in compromising situations.

In addition, the program guarantees that these photos will never be revealed, as Shakira bought them so they would not be published.

According to the program ‘La Mesa Caliente’, on the television channel ‘Telemundo’, the player imposed two conditions to allow the singer to move to the United States with the children.

The first is that Shakira gives the player five first-class airline tickets on flights to the United States so that Piqué can make visits to Sasha and Milan. The player’s second request is that the artist pay an amount of approximately 400 thousand dollars (about 2 million reais in this Friday’s quotation) that she owes the athlete.

mother asks for reconciliation

Mother of singer Shakira, Nidia Ripoll hopes for the reconciliation of her daughter with defender Gerard Piqué, from Barcelona. Approached by journalists at the entrance of a hospital in Barcelona, ​​where her husband is hospitalized, Nidia did not hide her desire to see the artist and the player again together.

Asked by “Europa Press” if she is rooting for the couple’s reconciliation, Nidia nodded positively.

“It’s logical,” replied Shakira’s mother as she made her way to the hospital entrance to visit her husband, William Mebarak, 90, who was hospitalized again after suffering a head injury in early June.

Shakira, however, did not like her mother’s statement and, according to the newspaper “El Economista”, asked Nidia to avoid talking to journalists.