Sickness allowance waives medical expertise IN THESE cases; see if it’s yours

A new ordinance published this Friday (29) in the Official Gazette (DOU) determines that the granting of sick pay for temporary incapacity, you may be exempt from medical expertise when the waiting time exceeds 30 days. The publication was made by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

According to the change, the beneficiaries will be able to have the aid granted even without going through the expertise. To this end, the documents presented will be analyzed by the Federal Medical Expertise, based on the worker’s medical reports and certificates.

Sickness benefit waives medical expertise: understand

The change in the form of granting sick pay aims to reduce the waiting time that hinders many Brazilians who seek the benefit with the INSS.

According to the ordinance, it will be necessary to present a medical certificate or report, without erasures and that is legible. The document must have the following information:

full name;

date of issuance of the document, which cannot be more than 30 days from the date of entry of the application;

information about the disease or ICD;

signature of the professional who issued the document and identification stamp, with registration from the Class Council;

start date of the rest and the estimated time required.

In addition, the benefit that is granted through document analysis carried out by the Federal Medical Expertise will last for – at most – 90 days.

Another detail is that there will be no appeal in cases of document analysis. And only after 30 days from the last analysis will workers be able to make a new application for analysis for granting sick pay.

The ordinance regulates a provisional measure of April 20, with changes in the analysis and granting of INSS benefits. It is valid for 30 days, but can be extended as long as there is a joint decision between the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the INSS.