Single Ticket Wins $1.28 Billion US Lottery Prize

A player from the State of Illinois, in the United States, won US$ 1.28 billion (around R$ 6.6 billion) in the Mega Millions jackpot, the American lottery. The numbers drawn were: 13-36-45-57-67 plus the Mega Ball, 14.

This was the third-largest lottery jackpot in the country. The amount was accumulated since April 15. There were 29 consecutive draws without a winner.

The odds of having the winning ticket, according to company statistics, were 1 in 302.5 million.

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, head of the Mega Millions consortium, congratulated the winner in Illinois, who has yet to withdraw his prize. “We are delighted to witness one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” McDonald said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to finding out who won and looking forward to congratulating the winner soon,” he said.

The Mega Millions website now predicts Tuesday’s jackpot at $20 million. Brazilians have the same chances of winning as Americans.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. (With international agencies)