Smallpox of the Monkeys: “We are in an epidemic outbreak”, says Drauzio Varella

The doctor Drauzio Varella declares in an interview with Globo News that the reaction of the Ministry of Health in the face of Smallpox of the Monkeys “is being slow”.

“Look what happened in Brazil. The disease arrived in May, we already have more than 1,000 people infected. We are in an epidemic outbreak and I think we are, for a change, reacting slowly”, criticized Varella.

Drauzio Varella also declared that the Brazilian government must work to obtain vaccines against smallpox, which was declared extinct in 1980 by the World Health Organization (WHO), because it can be used against monkeypox, which still does not have a specific vaccine.

“This smallpox [dos macacos] is the same as that [varíola humana]? No, it’s not the same. But the virus is very similar. The ministry has to act actively to obtain vaccine, the few that exist in the world. And, as we saw for Covid, our ministry is not very active in this area,” he criticized.

The Ministry of Health declared that it “articulates with the World Health Organization (WHO) the negotiations for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine”.

Smallpox of the Monkeys: Brazil has its first death confirmed by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Friday (29), the first death caused by Smallpox in Brazil. The death was registered in the city of Uberlândia (MG) and, according to the folder’s report, it was a man with low immunity.

In addition, the Health Department of the State of São Paulo confirmed the first cases of the disease in children. The state of São Paulo is the region that concentrates the highest number of infected, with 744 in all.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, published this Wednesday (27), Brazil had 978 confirmed cases of monkeypox, in 15 states and the Federal District.