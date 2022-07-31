Still no agreement with Palmeiras, Tabata continues to take advantage of Sporting

Sporting are in no hurry or any desperation to trade Bruno Tabata in the European summer ball market. The Portuguese club even put a minimum price to sell him to Palmeiras, but, with the negotiation without significant advances, will continue to take advantage of the player’s presence in the squad.

In the lions since 2020/21, Tabata is very pleasing to coach Rúben Amorim, who sees him as a kind of “luxury reserve”, especially for his versatility in attack. He participated, for example, frequently in pre-season games.

Called up for the friendly since Saturday (30), against Wolverhampton, from England, shirt 7 alviverde will not be transferred for less than 5 million euros (R$ 26.5 million) – without installments. The Portuguese still want an extra value for goals achieved.

In recent days, Tabata has also received an advantageous offer from Sharjah FC, from the United Arab Emirates. At first, there was no agreement, since the striker, if he leaves, has a preference for Brazilian football.

Born in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, Bruno Tabata began his career at Atlético-MG and arrived in Portugal in 2015, where he initially represented Portimonense. He has a contract until June 2025 and a €60m (£317m) release clause at Sporting.