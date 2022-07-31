Stranger Things: David Harbor explains why he thought the series would be a flop

Wrong! Today we know that “Stranger Things” is one of the most successful series on television, but star David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, feared that the show would be canceled after filming the first season. The Emmy nominee said on the BBC’s “The One Show” on Monday (25th) that he began to lose hope in the midst of filming the start of the year.

“I remember when we were filming the first season. We were in Atlanta, Netflix gave us a budget of about $20.”said Harbor. “Halfway through I remember my hairdresser coming up to me, in episode four that we were filming, and she was like, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work’”told the presenters.

“When we were done, we were done, I thought we wouldn’t have a second season, we would be the first series on Netflix to never have a second season.”added the interpreter of Eleven’s father (Millie Bobby Brown). “We thought no one would watch, it would be a disaster”he admitted frankly. Watch the video:

David Harbor Explains Why He Thought “Stranger Things” Would Fail pic.twitter.com/rbcsj1LYZQ — Only Media (@MidiasSo) July 30, 2022

Good thing he was wrong! The recently released fourth installment of the streaming platform phenomenon broke records by becoming the biggest English-language TV season in Netflix history. While the series will end in its fifth year, the company will keep the Upside Down franchise alive in the future. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer are working on a spin-off show, while an in-universe stage play is in the works.

In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffer brothers said that the spin-off will not be centered around any pre-existing characters.. “It’s not following… I’ve read these rumors that there’s going to be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s going to be a Steve and Dustin spinoff, or that it’s going to be another number.”pointed out the pair. “That’s not interesting for us because we’ve already done all that. We spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all this. So it will be very different.”told the showrunners.

Even if the Duffers decided to create a prequel centered on Joyce’s (Winona Ryder) boyfriend, the actor wouldn’t mind. “Right now, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independently of me.”he told GQ magazine. “If they want to go back in time, go forward in time… I would love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to that…. I think as soon as the series ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about any spin-offs that come out. [os Duffer Brothers] planned”added David.

The four seasons of “Stranger Things” are available on Netflix and the fifth year of the series is already with the script ready. Now, just wait to see the conclusion of the Hawkins children’s saga!