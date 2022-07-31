Supermarket chain opens more than 5,000 job openings; Check available positions and apply

In times of unemployment, it is important not to squander the opportunities that appear. So stay tuned because a large supermarket chain is offering more than five thousand job vacancies spread throughout Brazil. There are different positions and there are opportunities for people from the most diverse areas and levels of experience. See below how to compete for one of them.

Supermarket chain offers more than 5,000 jobs

the supermarket chain Assaí Wholesaler has more than five thousand job openings across the country. The reason is the 50 units under construction that should be inaugurated by the end of 2022. And in order not to waste time, the company is already carrying out a long selection process in order to fill all the positions in time for the opening of the stores. Just to exemplify, only in Fortaleza there will be 277 opportunities for different sectors in effective positions.

selected opportunities

Namely, they are job opportunities for all types of people and they also include professionals with disabilities and different levels of experience. Therefore, there are operational, technical and leadership functions. According to Assaí Wholesalersome of the positions available are for butcher, kitchen, maintenance assistants, inspectors and cashiers, stockers, forklift operators, loss prevention inspectors, section heads and many others.

How to apply for jobs at Assaí supermarkets

In summary, the selection process for job opportunities in the supermarket chain assaí has begun. It is done online and candidates must access the group’s employment platform through the address assai.gupy.io. Upon entering, you must inform your personal documents such as RG, CPF, telephone and e-mail. When you have read all the requirements and qualifications needed, click on “Apply for the position”. The deadline for applications is the 19th of August.

About Assaí Atacadista

Considered the 2nd largest retail chain in the country, the Assaí Wholesaler was founded in 1974 and has 220 units distributed in 23 Brazilian states, including the Federal District. Its stores sell a variety of products, including food, beverages, cleaning items, personal hygiene, small appliances, disposables and much more. With wholesale and retail options, it displays its goods in physical stores, telesales and delivery apps.

