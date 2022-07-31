Surprise in the related list for Inter x Atlético-MG

After announcing three reinforcements in two days, Inter turns its focus to the confrontation with Atlético-MG, which takes place in Beira-Rio, on the afternoon of next Sunday (31). With that, Colorado released the list of related parties for the duel and surprised with two names. That’s because Braian Romero and Weverton, who have just landed in the Rio Grande do Sul capital, are included in the squad.

Braian arrived in Beira-Rio on the afternoon of last Friday (29) and was presented at the Press Room. In addition, the Argentine took the opportunity to visit the premises of the Gigante and said he was very happy to wear the white shirt.

Weverton, on the other hand, was announced this morning and was not even presented to the fans. Even so, the right-back will be available to play against Galo and will be the substitute for Fabrício Bustos, who returns from a muscle injury.

The only one of the reinforcements that will not be among those related to face the Minas Gerais team is Mikael, who will do a physical reinforcement work for 15 days, since the striker ended up going over the top in the European football holidays and came back overweight.

The ball rolls in Beira-Rio, starting at 16:00h and Premiere will be broadcast throughout Brazil. For Colorado, the match is worth the attempt at a reunion with the victories, which haven’t happened for three games.

Check out the related list for Inter x Atlético-MG: