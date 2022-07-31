Tarcísio is launched as a candidate for the government of SP with the presence of Bolsonaro and the support of Kassab from a distance

The national president of the PSD sent his fellow member Felipe Ramuth, vice-president on the ex-minister’s ticket, to the Republicans’ convention; The event had several criticisms of Lula and the PSDB

André Ribeiro/Futura Press/Estadão Content

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro, President Jair Bolsonaro and gubernatorial candidate Tarcísio de Freitas at the Republicans’ convention



Former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) is officially a candidate for the government of São Paulo. Considered Presidential Candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the 47-year-old carioca also has the support of Gilberto Kassab and his PSD, but only the first was at the convention held at Expo Barra Funda, in the north of São Paulo. The chief executive even spoke at the event, publicizing Tarcísio’s achievements as a minister, but also saying that he “prays” that Brazil “never experience the pain of communism”. Kassab, on the other hand, just sent his co-religionist Felipe Ramuth, former mayor of São José dos Campos and candidate for vice on the ticket. Although he supports Freitas in São Paulo, the national president of the PSD prefers to distance himself from Bolsonaro — he has already signaled support for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an eventual second round between the PT and PL presidential candidates.

“I really appreciate the presence of Jair Bolsonaro, who opened doors for me that I never imagined would open. A person with my profile would never reach the ministry. The choice criterion was different. He changed my life. Today is a historic day, celebrated Tarcísio. The sequence of his speech was marked by the exaltation of his actions at the Ministry of Infrastructure and several criticisms of the PSDB, who has ruled the state for 28 years. This year, the toucan candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes will be Rodrigo Garciawho took over the government after João Doria to graduate, when he still aspired to run for the Planalto Palace. “[O PSDB] It is a party that has created deep roots that prevent the State from moving forward. A party that stopped looking at people and no longer understands what citizens need. A group that raised taxes, drove children out of schools, closed businesses, mistreated public servants, retirees. He was indifferent to the suffering of people, homeless people, drug addicts, people with disabilities,” said Freitas. “Enough, it’s over. Change, São Paulo!”

“This State deserves more”, Tarcísio continued. “Can more. We’re going to make a difference. This state deserves more energy supply. Our entrepreneur, the small entrepreneur, the rural micro-producer deserve respect, they deserve credit. Our State deserves a lower tax burden, less tax asphyxia. Deserves less queue for treatments, a quality education. The State of São Paulo cannot be fifth in the Idep, it has to be first. It deserves the biggest housing program in history, people need a roof. Those who don’t have a home don’t have health, they don’t have a job. The State of São Paulo deserves railroads, which returned to Brazil during the Bolsonaro government. It deserves regional airports, duplicated highways, the completion of the Rodoanel.”

Last to speak at the nearly three-hour event, Bolsonaro said that his “colleague at the Academia de Agulhas Negras” hesitated when he was invited to run for governor of São Paulo. “I told him: ‘Tarcísio, this is a mission. You are doing very well in the ministry, you could do well in the private sector as well.’ But he heeded our call. We need allies to carry forward this new policy that we have begun to implement in Brasília: the policy of results. There is no accusation of organic corruption in our government”, declared the president, who also highlighted the “competence” of his patron, the “privatization issues” in which Tarcísio participated and, above all, “the resurrection” of the Brazilian rail modal. “We have orders for more than 20,000 kilometers of railways. Even the São Paulo network is about to be inaugurated.” To mark that he was at an event in São Paulo, the chief executive remembered cheering for Palmeiras. “Sorry Corinthians fans, but Palmeiras will be a two-time world champion.”

The end of the president’s speech was marked by the call for a supposed “fight of good against evil”. Bolsonaro did not mention Lula’s name at any time, but he made several criticisms of his main competitor in this year’s electoral race – and also of the vice president on the PT ticket, Geraldo Alckmin. “People complained about the price of fuel. Our Petrobras, between 2003 and 2015, got into billions of reais in debt. In addition to corruption, there were three unfinished refineries. Also the delivery of two refineries to the Bolivian government at the beginning of that guy’s government, who now wants to return to the scene of the crime with another criminal, known for his fraud here in the State of São Paulo. The bandits unite to rob again”, shouted Bolsonaro. “We know that the other side wants to destroy the Brazilian family, release drugs, legalize abortion. The other side wants to disarm the population. Armed people will never be enslaved. The other side relativizes private property. We do not align ourselves with dictatorships around the world. I don’t get close to Cuba, to Venezuela.”