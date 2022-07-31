Tays Reis undergoes emergency surgery 10 days after delivery

Tays Reis reports scare after undergoing emergency surgery 10 days after delivery

The singer Tays Reis and the husband, the MC Biel, enchanted netizens by showing a moment of cuteness of their newborn baby. The couple began their romance on national television. This is because the two met in the reality “A Fazenda”, shown by Record TV.

The artists were part of the 12th edition of the program, shown in 2020. Since then, the couple has spent a few moments in their lives. However, the love between them only increased and the lovebirds follow together.

The atmosphere of passion yielded a beautiful fruit, little Pietra. The baby came into the world on the 19th of July. The baby is ten days old. The little girl was born in a hospital located in an upscale neighborhood in the capital of São Paulo, weighing 2,540 kilos.

On July 23, the mother and baby were discharged from the maternity ward. The drooling daddies shared images of the heiress at home with fans. Tays Reis and Biel made a point of sharing the baby’s first moments with their parents.

The singer posed in a selfie with the girl, who in turn appeared with her tongue out. Dad followed his daughter’s expression and immortalized it in a photo. The mother owl celebrated the first days of the heiress and took the opportunity to declare herself to the father and the daughter. “Seriously, can I do this? My two loves!”, wrote the singer.

This Friday morning (29), Biel reported on social media a scare he had with his wife. Tays Reis. For a few days she had been experiencing severe pain in the abdominal region. After undergoing tests, she needed to be hospitalized and will undergo appendicitis surgery.

Biel reassured fans by posting a video explaining that his wife is in great hands, with a team of excellent medical professionals.

Tell us what you think!