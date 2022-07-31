Teenager who contracted human rabies dies in the Federal District

The patient of the first case of human rabies registered in the Federal District after 44 years, a teenager, died this Saturday (30/7). The information was released by the Department of Health (SES) and reinforces the need for vaccination of animals.

On June 20, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) already in serious condition. SES became aware of the case two days later, when it was notified by the team that took care of the boy.

On July 4th, the folder received the result of the RT-PCR test positive for rabies, variant 3, that is, of bat origin. “All the necessary measures of epidemiological investigation, control and prophylaxis were taken by the SES, together with family members, close contacts and health professionals”, guaranteed the Secretary of Health, in a note. (see full text at end of article).

Human rabies: patient is a teenager and is in serious condition

See the full note from the Ministry of Health:

“The Department of Health (SES) informs the record of death by human rabies, which took place this Saturday (30). This is a young male, aged 15 to 18 years, who was hospitalized in the private network of the Federal District since 06/20/2022.

All necessary measures for epidemiological investigation, control and prophylaxis were taken by the SES, together with family members, close contacts and health professionals.

Measures to block outbreaks and animal control were intensified throughout the Federal District, such as the anticipation of the animal rabies vaccination campaign in urban and rural areas. Until last Friday (29), the SES vaccinated 120,282 animals between dogs and cats.

The SES reinforces that the best preventive measure is the vaccination of animals. If there is an accident of aggression with a potential transmitter of rabies, it is necessary to wash the wound and seek a health unit for medical evaluation.The”.

Path of infection

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the DF, Fabiano dos Anjos, explained the path of the infection since May 25, the date on which the boy was injured: “On June 22, the folder was notified about the case. A day later, we carried out a technical visit and met with the Ministry of Health. On June 24, the assessment and prophylaxis of people who had contact with the suspected animal was carried out,” he says.

On July 2, the secretariat sent the boy’s exams to the reference laboratory. Two days later, the result was positive.