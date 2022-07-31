The 5 biggest highs and lows of FIIs in July; CARE11 leads gains in the month, while RBRP11 the losses

The Ifix – index of the most traded real estate funds on B3 – rose 0.66% in July and recovered part of the losses accumulated in June, when the indicator dropped 0.88%. The highlight of the month was, once again, the Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11), which rose 8.77%. At the other end of the list is RBR Properties (RBRP11), which fell 10.81% in the period.

The data are from Economatica, a financial information platform, and are based on the valuation of shares and the distribution of dividends of the FIIs that are part of the theoretical portfolio of Ifix.

Of the 106 FIIs that make up the index, 67 ended the month in the positive field. Shopping funds led the list of biggest gains in the period, with an average increase of 2.62%. The corporate building segment had the worst performance in July, with a drop of 0.56%. Check out the complete list:

Segment Change in July (%) malls 2.62 Logistics 1.49 Hybrid 1.17 Titles and Val. furniture 0.89 Others -0.26 Corporate Slabs -0.56

Source: InfoMoney – (07/29/2022)

biggest highs of july

Individually, the FII Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11) was the highlight of the month among the real estate funds that make up Ifix. With gains of 8.77%, the portfolio topped the list of highest gains.

Check out the biggest gains of real estate funds in July 2022:

ticker Background Segment Change in July (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 8.77 FIIB11 Brazil’s Industrial Hybrid 7.90 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 7.48 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture 7.47 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. furniture 6.72

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica (07/29/2022)

In July, Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care accelerated the pace of growth after the consortium led by Cortel – the main company in the country’s death care sector – bought one of the blocks for the concession of cemeteries and funeral services in São Paulo (SP) . The FII has a 20.24% interest in Cortel.

According to the competition, held last Tuesday (26) by the City of São Paulo, the winning companies will be responsible for the management, operation, maintenance, exploration, revitalization and expansion of 22 public cemeteries and crematoria in the capital of São Paulo. For the public concession, the spaces were divided into four blocks.

Cortel – which led a consortium that also includes the Zion Capital real estate fund (ZIFF11) – bought block two, formed by the cemeteries of Araça, Dom Bosco, Santo Amaro, São Paulo and Vila Nova Cachoeirinha.

To explore the spaces, the group will pay R$ 200 million, about R$ 30 million above the minimum amount requested. According to competition rules, the term of validity of the concession contract is 25 years.

The first real estate fund focused on the death care segment, Brazilian Graveyard operates in the commercialization of assignments of the right to use temporary and perpetual graves, cremations, services and funeral plans, in addition to the cremation of animals. Since January, the fund has gained 66.78% in value, the best performance among the Ifix funds.

Biggest casualties of July

At the other end of the list headed by Brazilian Graveyard is RBR Properties (RBRP11), which ended July with the worst performance among Ifix real estate funds. In the month, the portfolio accumulated losses of 10.81%.

Check out the biggest declines in real estate funds in July 2022:

ticker Background Sector Change in July (%) RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -10.81 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid -7.58 BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro -6.57 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -6.41 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture -5.97

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica (07/29/2022)

With an accumulated drop of 31.57% in 2022, RBR Properties sees a lack of foundation for the strong devaluation of FII shares and points out that the value of the fund’s portfolio is being neglected by the market. The positioning is part of the portfolio management report released this Friday (29).

In the document, the managers point to a detachment between the pricing of properties present in the FIIs’ portfolios and those traded outside the Stock Exchange.

“We observed real estate funds being traded at a relevant discount in relation to the book value, while assets such as the Infinity building were transacted at historical highs outside the Stock Exchange”, punctuates the document, which cites the example of the property located in the Faria Lima region, in Sao Paulo-SP).

The fund does not rule out a possible impact on the distribution of dividends with the end of the guaranteed minimum income referring to River One – a building located in Marginal do Pinheiros, in the capital of São Paulo, which represents 41% of the fund’s portfolio and has a vacancy rate of 93 %.

“However, the market seems to forget about the other 60%”, notes the management report. “The value of these assets is being neglected”, completes the text.

In addition to River One, RBR Properties’ portfolio includes nine other properties in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. According to the fund, the portfolio is made up of quality logistics warehouses and well-located corporate buildings with good tenants.

Disregarding the vacancy of River One, the current vacancy rate of the portfolio – whose gross leasable area (GLA) is 51 thousand square meters – is at 9%.

FIIs that paid the most dividends in July

Focused on investing in ventures for logistics and industrial operations, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) ended July as the FII that distributed the most dividends, according to data from Economatica. Receivables funds dominate the list of the biggest payers of the period, but the possible cooling of inflation turns on the yellow light for investors.

The survey is also based on the real estate funds that make up the IFIX.

Of the 106 monitored funds, 59 had a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) above 1% in the month. The number is higher than the 50 registered in June.

On the 14th, CSHG Logística deposited BRL 3.30 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 2.01%, considering the price at around BRL 164 on June 30th. The percentage is the highest for the month, according to Economatica data. Check out the list of the ten biggest payers of July:

ticker Background Sector Return with dividends – July (%) HGLG11 CSHG LOG Logistics 2.01 TORD11 EI Tordesillas Others 1.94 PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 1.76 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 1.71 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Titles and Val. furniture 1.65 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 1.54 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 1.53 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 1.52 BARI11 BARIGUI Titles and Val. furniture 1.49 KNIP11 KINEA Price Index Titles and Val. furniture 1.48

Source: Economatica

The second largest FII in terms of number of shareholders – 314.4 thousand –, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) has a portfolio of 19 properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 823 thousand square meters.

The warehouses are located in the states of Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. Currently, the vacancy rate for spaces is 7.8%, according to the fund’s latest management report.

In the document, released on the 11th, the managers recall that the increase in the dividend paid this month – referring to the revenues obtained in June – is extraordinary and is in line with the portfolio distribution policy.

“For the months of June and December, when there is eventually some non-recurring result, there is a higher yield in order to achieve something above the mandatory minimum distribution of 95% of profit on a cash basis”, explains the report.

On the CSHG Logística page on InfoMoney, it is possible to perceive the behavior of the rate of return with dividends of the fund. The graphs show the impact of extraordinary earnings at the end of each semester, especially in the last one, which registered a dividend yield of 2.01%

In July, CSHG Logística also signed a contract for the purchase of two properties in the city of Betim, in Minas Gerais. The spaces belong to Log Comercial Properties e Participações (LOGG3) and will cost the fund a total of R$453 million.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live off your income and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property

Related