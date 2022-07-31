The actress who dated Elvis Presley to get revenge on Marlon Brando

Rita Moreno lived in an abusive relationship with Marlon Brando in which she even considered taking her own life.

Rita Moreno and Marlon Brandon they met during the recording of “Désirée, the Love of Napoleon” (1954) and began a relationship that lasted until the early 1960s. The courtship, however, was tumultuous and extremely abusive.

When they took up the case, the actress was only 22 years old, while the star, 30, and during that period, Rita he went through troubled moments that involved an abortion and even an episode in which he considered taking his own life.

In February, during the Variety special “Actors on Actors”, the 90-year-old star said: “It was exciting to be with Marlon. He was extraordinary in many ways, but he was a bad man when it came to women.”

“I tried to end my life with pills in his house. And it really was an attempt to do that, I didn’t understand that if I was going to kill this pathetic and sad Rita, the rest of her was also leaving with me. I didn’t seem to understand it,” she recalled.

In the course of this abusive relationship, another episode, revealed by the actress during the show The View at the end of last year, also drew attention: when she decided to date. Elvis Presley to get revenge for her boyfriend’s betrayal.

“We know you were in a tumultuous relationship with the Marlon Brandon for eight years and we also know that he cheated on you constantly,” said the show’s co-host, Joy Behar. After confirmation of Rita, continued: “But I heard you used another famous person to make him jealous. Let’s hear this story.”

Hanging out with Elvis

“I found lingerie at his house and of course I was heartbroken and I went home crying — really, I was naive — and I was also angry, just furious.” dark skinned.

“The next day the phone rings and I hear ‘Miss dark skinned?’, and I said, ‘Uh, yeah?’ ‘This is the Colonel Parker [empresário de Elvis]my client is Elvis Presleyand Elvis saw her at the 20th Century Fox party, and he liked what he saw,’” he recalled.

She continued, “I said ‘Yeah?’ and he said, “And he would really like to meet you. Would you like to meet him?”

Even if it was a way of getting revenge for the betrayals of Brandon, Moreno said that she “went out with him [Elvis] several times”. Even so, he revealed how he thought Elvis a “sweet but boring”.

“He was sweet, but he was a country boy. So anyway, when [Brando] found out, it didn’t take long. He started playing chairs. He was so angry. It was wonderful. And I just sat there watching him throw chairs and freak out,” he said.

Rita Moreno’s Intimacy

After ending with Marlon, Rita married the cardiologist Leonard Gordon in 1965, with whom she stayed until his death in June 2010. In 1975, the actress told People that the two “balanced each other”.

The two had a daughter together, Fernanda Gordon Fisher, and have two grandchildren. Although they had a complicated relationship, the Hollywood star was welcomed by the family of dark skinned as a close friend many years later.

“[Minha filha] came home from school one day and found him playing congas in our living room,” the actress said. “She called him ‘the drum man’.”

After the death of her husband and years of therapy, the actress also said, in 2017 to People magazine, that bland it was the “lust” of her life and that she kept a picture of her ex-boyfriend in her room even after all this time.

“Why this photo of Marlon Brandon? Because he’s been a great love of mine in my life,” he explained. “This one almost looks like a movie vignette, so that’s why it’s there. He was my life’s desire and there’s the love of my life.”