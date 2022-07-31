The covert operation to deny climate change – and how it affects the world to this day

polluting industries

Thirty years ago, an audacious plan was devised to spread doubt and convince the population that climate change was not an issue. A little-known meeting—between those responsible for some of America’s biggest industries and a public relations genius—set out a strategy that lasted years, with devastating success. Its consequences persist to this day.

On a fall morning in 1992, E. Bruce Harrison — widely recognized as the father of environmental public relations — gave a presentation as only he could deliver in front of a room full of American industrial leaders.

A half-million-dollar-a-year contract was at stake—about R$5.5 million today.

The potential client was the Global Climate Coalition (GCC), which represented the oil, coal, automobile, service, steel and rail industries. The GCC was looking for a communications partner that would change the narrative on climate change.

