The covert operation to deny climate change – and how it affects the world to this day

Thirty years ago, an audacious plan was devised to spread doubt and convince the population that climate change was not an issue. A little-known meeting—between those responsible for some of America’s biggest industries and a public relations genius—set out a strategy that lasted years, with devastating success. Its consequences persist to this day.

On a fall morning in 1992, E. Bruce Harrison — widely recognized as the father of environmental public relations — gave a presentation as only he could deliver in front of a room full of American industrial leaders.

A half-million-dollar-a-year contract was at stake—about R$5.5 million today.

The potential client was the Global Climate Coalition (GCC), which represented the oil, coal, automobile, service, steel and rail industries. The GCC was looking for a communications partner that would change the narrative on climate change.

Two members of Harrison’s team present that day — Don Rheem and Terry Yosie — now tell their stories for the first time.

“Everyone wanted the Global Climate Coalition account,” says Rheem.

“And there I was, in the middle of the arguments.”

The GCC had been formed just three years earlier as a forum for its members to exchange information and lobby lawmakers against actions intended to limit fossil fuel emissions.

At the time, scientists were making rapid progress in understanding climate change, and its importance as a political issue was growing. But the Coalition saw little cause for concern in the early years.

Then US President George HW Bush came from the oil industry and, as a leading lobbyist told the BBC in 1990, his climate message was the message of the GCC.

There would be no mandatory reduction in the consumption of fossil fuels.

But in 1992, everything changed. In June, the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (Rio-92, as it became known) created a framework for taking action on the climate. And in November, the US presidential election brought environmentalist Al Gore into the White House as vice president. It was clear that the new government would try to regulate fossil fuels.

The Coalition recognized that it needed the help of a communications strategy and announced that it intended to hire a public relations professional (known as PR).

Credit, And Bruce Harrison photo caption, E. Bruce Harrison became known as the ‘dean of green PR’

Few people outside the PR industry might have heard of E. Bruce Harrison or the company that has been named after him since 1973. But he had a vast track record of campaigning for some of America’s biggest polluters.

He had worked for the chemical industry, discrediting research on pesticide toxicity; for the tobacco industry; and had recently directed a campaign against stricter emission standards for the big car manufacturers. The company established by Harrison was considered one of the best in the industry.

Harrison died in 2021, but media historian Melissa Aronczyk managed to interview him while he was alive. She claims he was a strategic hub for her customers, ensuring that everyone was connected.

“He was a master at what he did,” she says.

Prior to his presentation in 1992, Harrison had assembled a team of seasoned PR professionals and others almost entirely newbies.

Among them was Don Rheem, who had no industry credentials. He had studied ecology before becoming an environmental journalist.

A chance meeting with Harrison — who must have seen the strategic value of adding Rheem’s environmental and journalistic connections to his team — led to the proposed work for the GCC project.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is an opportunity to play a big role in what is probably one of the most important science and public policy issues that we’re facing.’ It felt really important,” recalls Rheem.

Credit, Don Rheem photo caption, The young Don Rheem was an environmental journalist before joining E. Bruce Harrison’s team

Terry Yosie, on the other hand, had recently been hired—he came from the American Petroleum Institute and ended up becoming a senior vice president at Harrison’s company.

Yosie recalls that Harrison began the presentation by pointing out to those in attendance that he was instrumental in fighting auto renovations—which he had achieved, in part, by reframing the issue.

The same tactic would now help fight climate regulations.

They would convince people that the scientific facts were not set and that, in addition to the environment, policymakers needed to consider how action on climate change—in the GCC’s view—would harm jobs, trade, and prices in the United States. United States.

The strategy would be implemented with an extensive press campaign, which ranged from issuing statements and featuring opinion pieces to even making direct contact with journalists.

photo caption, Image of GCC business card given to reporters, provided by former journalist Nicky Sundt — ‘offering balance in the global climate change debate’

“Many journalists have been given the assignment to write stories,” says Rheem.

“And they struggled with the complexity of the issue. So I wrote background information so they could read and speed up the process.”

Uncertainty underpinned the entire range of GCC publications—a creative series of letters, flashy pamphlets, and monthly newsletters.

Rheem and his team were prolific—in a matter of a year, Harrison’s company claimed to have achieved more than 500 specific mentions in the press.

photo caption, Excerpt from a GCC bulletin, prepared by E. Bruce Harrison’s team in 1994/1995, from the Nicky Sundt collection, stating that ‘the greenhouse effect is a natural phenomenon’ and that ‘there is no evidence to show that the climate has changed due to to any ‘increase’ of this natural phenomenon by man-made greenhouse gases’

In August 1993, Harrison summarized his progress at another meeting with the GCC.

“Increased awareness of scientific uncertainties has caused some congressmen to suspend advocacy for new initiatives,” read an updated internal strategic report provided to the BBC by Terry Yosie.

“Activists sounding the alarm about ‘global warming’ have publicly acknowledged that they have lost ground in the communications arena in the last year.”

Now, Harrison advised that they needed to amplify the outside voices that defended their position.

“Scientists, economists, academics and other leading experts give more credibility to the press and the general public than representatives of the industry.”

photo caption, Historian Melissa Aronczyk — who provided this (undated) announcement to the BBC — claims that Harrison was ‘a master at what he did’.

While most climate scientists agreed that human-caused climate change was a real issue that required countermeasures, a small group argued that there was no reason to be concerned.

The plan was to pay these skeptics to give lectures or write op-eds — around US$1,500 per piece — and organize visits so they could appear on local radio and television stations.

“My role was to identify unconventional voices and provide them with a platform,” says Rheem.

“There was a lot we didn’t know at the time. And part of my job was to highlight what we didn’t know.”

He says the press was eager for these views.

“In fact, journalists were actively looking for opponents. We were really satisfying an appetite that already existed.”

photo caption, ‘If you say something over and over again, people will start to believe it’, says John Passacantando

Many of these skeptics or deniers rejected the idea that money from the GCC and other industry groups had any bearing on their views.

But the scientists and environmentalists who set out to debunk them — arguing about the reality of climate change — faced an effective and well-organized campaign that was difficult to counter.

“The Global Climate Coalition is sowing doubts far and wide, making it hard to see… and environmentalists really don’t know what’s hitting them,” recalls environmental activist John Passacantando.

“What the PR geniuses who work for these big fossil fuel companies know is that it’s not the truth that determines who wins the argument. If you say something over and over again, people will start to believe it,” he says.

‘Ecocatastrophe’

In a document produced around 1995 and provided by Melissa Aronczyk to the BBC, Harrison wrote that “The GCC has successfully changed the course of press coverage of the science of global climate change, effectively combating the eco-catastrophe message and advocating the lack of of scientific consensus on global warming”.

The foundations were laid for the biggest campaign in the history of the industry to date: the opposition to international efforts to negotiate emission reductions in Kyoto, Japan, in December 1997.

At the time, it was a consensus among scientists that the warming caused by humans was already noticeable. But the American population still showed signs of doubt. In a Gallup poll, 44% of respondents believed scientists were divided.

Public antipathy made it harder for politicians to fight for measures, and the United States never implemented the Kyoto agreement. It was a major victory for the industry coalition.

“I think E. Bruce Harrison was proud of the work he did. He knew how instrumental he had been in changing how companies intervened in the global warming dialogue,” says Aronczyk.

photo caption, ‘I think it’s the moral equivalent of a war crime’, says Al Gore

after Kyoto

In the same year as the Kyoto negotiations, Harrison sold his company. Rheem decided that PR was not the career he wanted to pursue, and Yosie had long since transferred to other environmental projects at the company.

At the same time, the GCC began to disintegrate, as some members grew uncomfortable with its hardline.

But the tactic, the playbook, and the message of doubt were built in—and would outlive their creators. Three decades later, the consequences are all around us.

“I think it’s the moral equivalent of a war crime,” former US Vice President Al Gore says of the big oil companies’ efforts to thwart climate action.

“I think in many ways it’s the most serious crime committed after the Second World War, anywhere in the world. The consequences of what they did are practically unimaginable.”

photo caption, Don Rheem is now a Leadership and Workplace Consultant

“Would I have done something differently? It’s a difficult question to answer,” reflects Don Rheem. He claims he was “well below leadership” in the GCC operation.

“There’s a certain sadness because a lot hasn’t happened.”

Rheem argues that climate science was too uncertain in the 1990s to warrant “drastic action,” and that developing countries — particularly China and Russia — were ultimately responsible for decades of lack of climate action, not American industry.

“I think it’s too easy to create a conspiracy theory about the industry’s pernicious intentions to completely stop any advance,” says Rheem.

“Personally, I didn’t see it that way.”

“I was very young, very curious… Knowing what I know today, would I have done some different things back then?”, he asks.

“Maybe so, probably.”