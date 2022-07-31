The Mummy: Actor recounts the disturbing situation that almost cost him his life during the filming of the film

During the late 1990s the actor Brendan Fraser was quite successful in playing the character Rick O’Connor in the franchise “The Mummy“. The role made his name win the Hollywood spotlight being remembered fondly by fans to this day.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via: Marca) In 2019, Fraser revealed that he nearly suffocated to death while filming the scene where Rick is about to be hanged. Actress Rachel Weiz noticed in time reaching out for help.

“I was totally suffocated. It was scary. Rick is hanging from the end of the rope, and he’s such a tough guy his neck hasn’t broken.”, began the star.

In the sequel, Fraser revealed more details about the disturbing moment.

“There was a hangman’s gallows and a hemp rope tied in a noose that was placed around my neck. The stuntman took the tension off the rope, and I tiptoed up, so I think he increased the tension again, and I’m not a ballerina, I can’t stand on tiptoe.“, continued.

“I remember seeing the camera start to spin, and then it was like a black iris at the end of a silent movie. It was like turning down the volume on your home stereo, like the Death Star turning off. I regained consciousness and one of the paramedics was saying my name.“, added Brendan, showing that he really put his life at risk during the scene.

