The Sims 4 has incest bug after update

With each release of major DLC, Thand sims 4 It also gets free updates full of new features and improvements that further complement its expansions. In addition, it’s a way for players who can’t buy additional content to continue enjoying the game’s new features without having to spend more money. But these updates do not always arrive with everything working perfectly and, sometimes, they can present very bizarre bugs.

With the update that was released earlier this week, EA has added curved walls in build mode, body hair for Sims, new desires and fears, more sexual orientation options, and other exciting new features. What players didn’t expect was to see their Sims romantically bond with their relatives out of the blue, which has happened to a lot of people since then.

Many of the players who witnessed these horrific scenes wasted no time and shared their experiences on Reddit. While some brothers flirted with each other, there were also mothers dreaming of asking their sons on a date or daughters wanting to arrange a date with their fathers. Needless to say, the noise was loud enough for Electronic Arts to be aware of the situation within hours.

I just wanted to acknowledge that the Want to date a family member is something we know about, we’ve reproduced ourselves, we’re working on it. We’re looking to get it fixed ASAP, thanks for all the bug reports, we appreciate it. We’re of course working on the aging bug too. — SimGuruNick (@SimGuruNick) July 28, 2022

Fortunately, one of the game’s developers has already tweeted that he is aware of this bug and that the development team the Sims 4 are doing their best to fix it as soon as possible. The good news is that EA doesn’t usually take time to fix urgent issues of this type, so we should see a patch soon. Until that happens, the tip is to keep the relatives under absolute control rather than allowing the Sims’ free will to make family gatherings a little awkward.