THESE are the workers entitled to extra money

THE Federal Savings Bank already released the payment of FGTS profit to eligible workers. The distribution of the amount of R$ 13.2 billion was made to 106 million people who had a balance in linked accounts in December last year. Clear your doubts below!

Who is entitled to the FGTS 2022 profit?

The right to credit was guaranteed to citizens with a balance in accounts linked to the FGTS on December 31, 2021. The transfer in the amount of billions of reais was approved by the FGTS Board of Trustees. The amount distributed reached 99% of the profit obtained in the previous year, which was R$ 13.3 billion.

What is the profit value this year?

The amounts of FGTS earnings are calculated proportionally, according to the balance of linked accounts on December 31, 2021. Therefore, the greater the accumulated balance at the time, the greater the profit received.

This year, the distribution index stood at 0.02748761. In practice, this means that for every BRL 100 deposited, the person receives BRL 2.75. For every BRL 1,000 in the account on the last day of the year, the person will receive BRL 27.49.

How to check the released amount?

To find out how much profit he received from the FGTS, the worker can access the following service channels:

FGTS application ;

; CAIXA website ( fgts.caixa.gov.br );

); Internet Banking CAIXA, for bank customers.

Telephones 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).

I received the profit in the account, when can I withdraw the money?

O withdrawal of FGTS profit is only allowed when the worker complies with the Guarantee Fund redemption rules. Some of these include: