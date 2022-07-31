Ticket Bought in Chicago Wins $1.33 Billion Mega Millions Prize | World

A single ticket purchased in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions draw.
According to the lottery’s website, there was a jackpot-winning ticket in this Friday night’s draw, and it was purchased at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
“We are thrilled to witness one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, current Chief Director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website.
“We look forward to finding out who won and looking forward to congratulating the winner soon!”
A man writes the numbers he wants to enter the draw on a Mega Million card — Photo: Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
The jackpot was the third-largest lottery jackpot in the country. It has grown so much because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15th. There are 29 consecutive draws without a winner.
Lottery officials put the win at $1.28 billion but revised the figure to $1.337 billion on Saturday. Including tax and tax discounts, the estimated gross value for the winner is US$780.5 million (approximately R$4 billion).
According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions Lottery Tickets in Texas State Store — Photo: Tony Gutierrez/AP
According to the Illinois lottery, the store that sold the ticket is also a big winner; will receive half a million dollars just for the sale of the ticket. A Speedway store employee who answered the phone but declined to give his name said the store was not officially notified that it sold the winning ticket and that he learned of it from reporters who asked for comment.
Illinois is among states where winners of more than $250,000 can choose not to reveal their names, and Illinois Lottery spokeswoman Emilia Mazur said the vast majority of those winners do just that.