Titãs: Film has ‘fuck’ with Lulu Santos, prison and goodbyes

A band whose history is intertwined with that of Brazilian rock, the Titans has his 40 years on the road summarized in the documentary BIOS. Lives That Marked Yours. The 1h30 film, produced by National Geographic, entered the Star+ catalog this Friday (29).

Remaining members of the band, Branco Mello, Sérgio Britto and Tony Bellotto are accompanied by the journalist Sarah Oliveira in important places for the history of the group. Among them, the patio of Colégio Equipe, in São Paulo, where the group met, and SESC Pompeia, stage of the first show of Titãs.

Watch the Titans documentary trailer Film is from the Bios series. Lives That Marked Yours

One of the assets of the film, however, is the participation of the former members of the group. Arnaldo Antunes, Nando Reis, Paulo Miklos, Charles Gavin and André Jung give testimonials, as does Liminha, producer of classic records such as Cabeça Dinossauro (1986) and Jesus Não Tem Dentes no País dos Banguelas (1987).

“The film brought different views, from former members, journalists, the same subject commented by different people and views”, reinforced the guitarist Bellotto. “Sometimes you end up revising your view of matters”. Mello joined in: “I remembered things I didn’t remember anymore and it’s very interesting to hear others talking about the same fact”.

Doc from Titãs tries not to be a white plate

Despite the active participation of Titãs, the documentary avoids being a white plate. Interviewees speak openly about the group’s troubled passages, such as the forced departures of Ciro Pessoa and André Jung or the “hat” given to Liminha in the recording of Tudo ao Same Tempo Agora (1991).

Another point that the new generations may not be aware of is that the hitmaker Lulu Santos, already a recognized musician, produced the second album of Titãs, Televisão (1985). The encounter, however, is counted as a difficult episode. Lulu, who does not participate in the film, was bothered by some of the musicians’ comments at the time and the band did not approve of his centralizing figure in the studio.

After all, as Branco Mello said, Titãs already had too many thinking heads. “It’s a very different band from any band I know, because they all make music, they’re songwriters. We had five singers. It’s not an easy thing to find in rock history. It’s a differentiator,” he recalled.

Faustão gave strength in difficult times

Another complicated moment for the band covered in the documentary is the arrests of Arnaldo Antunes and Bellotto for heroin possession. Arnaldo was registered as a drug dealer and had to stay in jail for a month. At the time, in 1985, they were used as examples of the dangers of the drug.

His career was taking off, but he suffered a hit with canceled shows and TV shows — except for Faustão, who played Titãs and is praised to this day by Nando Reis.

Watch the video for Chaos, unreleased by Titãs Music was composed by Rita Lee, Roberto de Carvalho and Beto Lee for the band

“When we started, our main objective was to be able to record an album”, says Britto. “There wasn’t much of this story of young people living off of music. There was only the MPB group. For us, it felt like a very difficult thing to record. It was a teenage crush that came true. Our life is not a bed of roses, but we have made a dream come true.”

Before an octet, now Titãs is a trio that gets the help of Beto Lee and Mario Fabre in the shows. The band is getting ready to release a new album in 2022. The line-up changes, with the departure of important members, and the tragic death of guitarist Marcelo Fromer (“our biggest tragedy”, Bellotto points out), in 2001, are also important chapters of the documentary.

“With each departure, we have the impression that maybe everything will end, that it was the missing piece for the thing to fall apart. Paul’s last exit [Miklos, em 2016], it was very difficult”, confirms Bellotto. “But then something happens that is not rational, it paints a survival instinct. The band is a collective entity that overlaps with individualities.”

The Titans episode in the documentary series Bios. Lives That Marked Yours is available on Star+.