Top 3 habits that give your mental health a surprising ‘glow up’

As important as the health of the body, the mental health it is fundamental. To maintain a healthy life, mental health can be even more important than physical health, because what we feel “inside” reflects a lot on our health in general, which can generate high blood pressure, changes in blood glucose, among others.

Mental health affects practically every area of ​​our lives, it is essential to have good interpersonal relationships, as well as to know how to deal with our emotions, factors such as depression, bipolar disorder can affect our mental health.

Having healthy habits is essential, but these habits are not limited to healthy eating and a good night’s sleep, we have to observe all day-to-day situations.

Distancing yourself from negative people

Those friends or acquaintances who just want to enjoy themselves, are together in good times, but disappear when things get difficult, or people who just throw “a bucket of cold water” on their plans. You should coolly analyze the attitudes of those close to you and move away from these negative people.

focus on now

Research has already shown that we usually live more thinking about the future or remembering the past than the present, knowing that, we should focus on living today, enjoying the moment, the now.

Make time for you

Life is full of commitments and obligations: work, family, studies, etc., take up more and more of our time. Maybe you’re putting yourself aside, but it’s essential to take time for yourself, just to relax or do things that are good for you. The important thing is to do pleasant things for you, it doesn’t have to be anything fancy, it can be a simple walk or a bike ride.

Practicing good healthy and simple habits are also very important to avoid health problems, which can increase the chances of developing some mental health change.