Truck Driver Assistance starts on August 9; see who receives

The first round of aid for truck drivers starts on August 9, confirmed the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. About 900 thousand transporters will be covered by the payment, which will include two installments of R$ 1 thousand at once.

The August transfer will consist of the quota for the next month and also the amount retroactive to July. In this way, those approved will be entitled to R$ 2 thousand.

Who will receive?

The Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) will serve autonomous cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022. Professionals must have a National Driver’s License (CNH) and valid CPF.

The aid was released by the federal government to assist in the purchase of fuel, but there will be no need to prove the destination of the money.

The selection of truck drivers able to receive the voucher will be carried out by Dataprev, which will use data from the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) passed on to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Anyone who fits the MEI Truck Driver category can also participate, provided that the registration has been made by May 31 of this year.

Truck Driver Assistance Calendar

As mentioned, the first two installments will be deposited in August, followed by four more monthly installments until December. Check out the full calendar:

Portion Payday July and August 9/8 (double installment) September 9/24 October 10/22 November 11/26 December 12/17

Taxi driver assistance

The resources used in the voucher for truck drivers come from the Electoral PEC, approved by Congress in July. The document also releases R$ 2 billion to create aid for taxi drivers.

The selection of those approved will be based on the permits granted by the city halls of the municipalities. The transfer, in turn, is scheduled for August 16. See the calendar: