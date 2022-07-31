Understand Cid Moreira’s beef with his children

The fight between journalist Cid Moreira, 94, and his current wife, Fátima Sampaio Moreira, with the presenter’s two children only grows. Rodrigo and Roger Moreira went to court for Fátima to be investigated for, according to them, squandering the presenter’s assets.

They allege that she took over the goods in an “illegal and abusive” way and takes advantage of Cid’s “senility, age and illness, who doesn’t know what he’s doing”.

The accusations began in July 2021, when Rodrigo and Roger filed a lawsuit to ask for their father’s interdiction, alleging senility. According to her children, Fátima transferred more than R$40 million that belonged to Cid to her own account and that of relatives, including abroad, sold 11 of his 18 properties and kept the journalist in private prison.

Cid reports that, contrary to what lawyer Angelo Carbone said, he has already proven his sanity. In an interview with Splash, he also said that Rodrigo and Roger “mistaken in a definitive way” motivated by “financial interest”. The ban would take away their right to manage their own assets.

He has already declared that he feels “shame” and that Roger and Rodrigo want to “disrupt his marriage”.

Roger leaked an audio to try to prove that Cid had an affair with Fatima from 2000, when he was still married to Ulhiana Naumtchyk. “Cid hired Fátima as a journalist for a service, but it was clear that it was something else. My mother found out, and the separation was inevitable”, said Roger.

In the audio, Fátima asks if she could keep a room in the presenter’s house to visit his room at night. “She could arrive any moment,” he replies.

Cid Moreira next to his wife Image: Rodrigo Souto/UOL

Who are Cid Moreira’s children?

Roger is 43 years old and the nephew of Cid’s ex-wife, Ulhiana Naumtchyk, to whom he was married for 20 years.

He was adopted by the journalist after spending a vacation at his uncle’s house, but in July last year he went public to expose his troubled relationship with his father and say he was disowned.

Roger was stripped of Cid’s right to inheritance. “You are still my adopted son, because I couldn’t reverse the adoption. I made a document and disowned you. I wrote it in my own hand and signed it. I gathered opinions from health professionals to prove that I’m not senile. It was a mistake to adopt you. I’m happy in knowing that you are being able to support yourself”, said the journalist at the time.

A beauty professional, he says he started living with Cid in 1991, when he was just 14 years old, but was only adopted at 20.

There is a lawsuit by Roger against Cid for homophobia and moral damages. He reports that when he decided to live his life, there was a change in their relationship. The defection would have come after he came out as gay.

There are also lawsuits for affective, intellectual abandonment and school evasion by the adopted child.

But Roger is not alone. Rodrigo Moreira, Cid’s biological son with Olga Verônica Radenzev, is on his brother’s side.

He, who is 55 years old, reports that he was never able to get close to his father and was even beaten by him when he was learning to walk. In an interview with “Balanço Geral”, he said that he tried to get closer to his father at 6 and 9 years old, but he couldn’t.

“This mess that happened to Roger [também] it’s happened to me my whole life,” he said. “I don’t understand how angry he is with me. I never did anything to him.”

The eldest even sued the presenter for R$ 1 million for emotional abandonment, but lost the action and gave up having a family relationship with Cid.

The journalist’s press office denies the assault.

“He’s a victim (…). We love him and we can’t get close, because she won’t let him”, said Roger.

Fátima is the one who usually speaks publicly about the fights. On social media, she cheogu said: “Abandonment? He wasn’t adopted when he was a baby.”

Cid recently reaffirmed his love for his current wife, saying they stick together above all else. He also came to mock about the children’s false imprisonment claim on his social networks: “what’s for lunch today?”, He joked on video.