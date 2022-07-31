understand what they are and what precautions should be taken – Metro World News Brasil

The City of São Paulo issued an alert for women to know the differences between what is climacteric, menopause and post-menopause. According to the municipal administration, specialized care is available in the municipal network for these phases of life. in basic health units.

Although “menopause” is a term commonly used to designate the period after the end of a woman’s reproductive age, it actually corresponds to the last menstruation, around age 50, but this time varies from woman to woman. The period that precedes the last menstruation and culminates with this physiological event is the climacteric, and the period that follows it, post-menopause, confirmed after 12 months without menstruation.

According to the city hall, the gynecological routine of women over 40 years of age may include, in addition to the clinical examination and Pap smear, hormone dosage, pelvic ultrasound, to check the uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries, proctological and eye fundus to analyze the state of blood vessels.

Over the age of 50, mammograms are indicated every two years and the check-up includes blood tests, pressure and waist measurement. Over the age of 65, annual vaccination against influenza and, as prescribed by a doctor, also against pneumonia, in addition to all other precautions, is required.

Why does menopause occur?

Physiologically, menopause occurs when aging and loss of reproductive function of the ovaries occurs. This is because all the eggs that a woman will produce throughout her life have their origin in germ cells (or follicles) of the ovaries, which are already present at birth. This reserve is used from the first period (menarche) to the last period (menopause). When the ovarian function ends, the concentrations of the female hormones, estrogen and progesterone also fall. Menopause can also be provoked by performing gynecological surgeries that include the removal of the ovaries.

Declining fertility and the first signs related to climacteric, however, can appear well before menopause, in the 40s. Taking into account that women in this age group represent a significant contingent of the Brazilian population, the enormous importance of health care at this stage of life is evident.

Hot flashes are among the symptoms of pre-menopause (Photo: Reproduction)

nuisance

Although climacteric/menopause/postmenopause are defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a biological phase of life and not a pathological process, the reduction in female hormone levels can cause a series of consequences, which in turn generate discomfort and discomfort. anxiety. Among them are:

Hot flashes or hot flashes: sudden episodes of heat sensation in the face, neck and upper torso, usually accompanied by facial flushing, sweating, heart palpitations, dizziness, muscle fatigue. When more intense, they can disrupt day-to-day tasks;

Irregularities in the length of menstrual cycles and the amount of blood flow;

Manifestations such as difficulty emptying the bladder, pain and haste to urinate, loss of urine, urinary and gynecological infections,

Vaginal dryness, pain during penetration and decreased libido;

Complaints of irritability, emotional instability, uncontrolled crying, depression, anxiety disorders, melancholy, memory loss and insomnia;

Changes in the skin, which loses its vigor, in the hair and nails, which become thinner and brittle;

Changes in the distribution of fat in the body, causing it to focus more on the abdominal region;

Loss of bone mass characteristic of osteoporosis and osteopenia;

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease: Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death for women after menopause.

Tips for getting through this period

The resources to deal with these unpleasant signs of climacteric and post-menopause range from hormone replacement to aspects related to lifestyle. See some tips:

Maintain a healthy diet;

Practice regular physical activity; in addition to being important for physical well-being, it is essential for controlling blood pressure, preventing osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases and mitigating mood swings;

Keep the weight;

Avoid alcohol and smoking;

Give attention to oral health;

Maintain gynecological follow-up regularly.

hormone replacement

The city hall highlighted that the use of hormone replacement therapy should be evaluated by the doctor. Among other benefits, it can relieve physical symptoms (hot flushes), psychological symptoms (depression, irritability) and those related to the genitals (vaginal dryness, urinary incontinence).

However, there are contraindications, as depending on medical and family history, the therapy may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, thrombosis, breast and endometrial cancer, liver disorders, and vaginal bleeding of unknown origin.