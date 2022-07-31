União Brasil state meeting is attended by Luciano Bivar

It takes place on the morning of this Saturday, 30, a union state meeting (UB). At the event, the acronym should advance in the debate on the candidacy for the State Government, with Captain Wagner as the party’s representative. National president of the acronym, Luciano Bivar attended the event.

The meeting takes place in a private school in Maracanaú, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. the municipality is commanded by Roberto Pessoa, also from UBsupporter of Wagner.

The event takes place on the same day and time as the PT state convention, at the Events Center, which will officialize Elmano Freitas as a competitor to the State Government and Camilo Santana to the Senate. Former President Lula, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, also participates in the PT meeting.

União Brasil’s national and state conventions, however, only take place on Friday, August 5th. Until then, the party remains without an official definition of candidacies for the Presidency of the Republic and the State Government.

Luciano Bivar, pre-candidate for the presidency by the UB, may have given up the election to support Lula in the electoral race. Bivar is present at the meeting in Maracanaúalong with important figures of the party in Ceará, such as Moses Rodrigues, Heitor Ferrer, Roberto Pessoa and Lúcio Alcântara, former governor of Ceará.

The former manager pointed out that the objective of the candidacy is “to free Ceará”. “The time when three brothers sat at the table and alone decided the fate of the State is over,” he said, referring to Ciro, Cid and Ivo Gomes (all from the PDT).

Delegado Cavalcante, also representing the acronym, was even more emphatic. “They destroyed everything,” he said of the Ferreira Gomes. He also used the expression “liberate Ceará”, indicating that the theme must be recurrent in the campaign from Wagner.

União Brasil will make a press conference after the end of the meeting. On the occasion, the party is expected to confirm information about candidates for the Senate and who should be chosen for Wagner’s vice – the name will be defined by the PL, Bolsonaro’s party -, which is part of the ticket.

