Unimed-BH 2021 Management Report receives the GRI seal

For the seventh consecutive year, Unimed-BH’s Management Report wins the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Seal, a worldwide reference in management and sustainability reporting standards. GRI issues its “Materiality Disclosures Service” seal for accountability documents in order to align sustainability reports.

Also for the second consecutive year, the GRI structure was aligned with the International Integrated Reporting Council – IIRC, called Relato Integrado, demonstrating the value generated and shared by the Cooperative during the year. Like the GRI, the IIRC is also a non-profit organization dedicated to disseminating standards for reporting the economic, environmental and social performance of companies and public or private organizations, considered good governance practices.

“We ensure that credible information about our business and our actions is available to all audiences. The achievement of the GRI seal for another year is evidence of our commitment to sustainable practices, transparency and ethics”, says the CEO of Unimed-BH, Frederico Peret.

Unimed-BH started to adopt the GRI model for the production of its reports in 2015 and, since then, it has obtained certification from the institute, which is based in the Netherlands. The indicators make it possible to compare data issued by organizations around the world and are used by large companies in all segments. The process adopted by Unimed-BH includes carrying out a materiality survey – a movement to listen to the main stakeholders – from which the priority topics to be addressed in the report are defined.

Unimed-BH’s 2021 Management Report, published in February this year, provided a balance of the complex scenario generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to other highlights: the Cooperative’s 50th anniversary, governance actions, economic results, sociocultural responsibility and environmental, innovation and reputation, in addition to initiatives aimed at its strategic audiences, such as cooperative physicians, customers, employees and the service network.

strategic contributions

Since 2012, Unimed-BH is a signatory to the UN Global Compactmember of Challenge Network 2030 since its creation in 2020 and, as a result, it is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2030 Network is made up of leading sustainability organizations from Minas Gerais that have come together to expand the contribution of the Minas Gerais business sector to fulfilling the UN Development Agenda by 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sustainability as a focus

As a cooperative, Unimed-BH has interest in the community as one of its principles. For this reason, it seeks to generate value for all its stakeholders: cooperating physicians, employees, customers, providers and society in general. “Governance, responsibility for the environment and a focus on social development have always been the premises of our operations”, says Frederico Peret.

Unimed-BH operates in line with the principles of ESG – acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance aspects. In the social aspect, the objective is to generate value from the relationship with the various publics and the community. In the environmental field, it is to use natural resources consciously, contributing to preservation today and in the future. Some examples are: the use of clean energy (99% of the energy used comes from renewable sources), the adoption of public spaces in the capital and the encouragement of selective collection and recycling with the support of a network of selective collection cooperatives.

In terms of governance, the focus is to continue evolving in the good management and compliance practices that have already been adopted by the Cooperative over the years, keeping the focus on the sustainability of the business and also ensuring a financial performance that guarantees security in the future.