University of Toronto Offers Scholarship

The University of Toronto, Canada, is accepting applications for the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship Program for International Students. Subsidies are full, cover 100% of tuition and include financial support for housing.

According to the university’s website, the Lester B. Pearson Scholarships seek to “recognise students who demonstrate exceptional academic record, creativity, and views as leaders in their schools.” One of the main selection criteria for scholarship holders takes into account the candidate’s performance in the school and community of origin and which has generated some positive impact.

There are a total of 37 scholarships, which include:

course fee coverage

books

accident insurance

home

how to apply

To compete, it is necessary to request a nomination from your high school and apply for the selective process, the application, of the University of Toronto. Upon application, the candidate receives a personalized link to complete the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application form. To register, visit the website.

International students who are in their final year of high school or who have not graduated before June 2021 can apply. Opportunities are for the academic year starting in September 2023.

The deadlines to apply are:

School nomination deadline: November 30, 2022

Deadline for student application to the OUAC (the university’s selection process platform): December 14, 2021 (the university website recommends that you apply through the OUAC before November 7, 2021, “as vacancies in the programs sell out quickly and popular shows may close early”)

Deadline for applying for the scholarship: January 16, 2022

Check here the official page of the Lester B. Pearson Scholarships.

About the University of Toronto

The institution is a reference in teaching and research in the country and is among the 50 best in the world and occupies the 26th position in the QS global ranking. It has 700 degree programs in the areas of humanities and social sciences, life sciences, physics and mathematics, management and commerce, computer sciences, engineering, kinesiology and physical education, music and architecture.

Canada is one of the most popular destinations for Brazilian students who want to study abroad.

*The text “Full scholarships for graduation at the University of Toronto, Canada” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar