US LGBTQ+ Community Faces Monkeypox and Past Stigma

THE spread of monkeypox and its prevalence among gay men causes frustration and fear, adding to uncertainty in a community that still bears the scars of stigma during the early years of the AIDS epidemic.





Although there are many doubts about the disease, most patients with monkey pox in the United States identifies as LGBTQ+ and is male.





For some, the situation evokes terrifying parallels with the 1990s. 1980when AIDS was seen as a “gay plague“. At the time, hospitals and funeral homes were turning away patients, while White House officials made homophobic jokes or simply ignored the virus.









At a meeting this week in West Hollywood, a Los Angeles neighborhood that has become a stronghold LGBTQ+actor Matt Ford received a standing ovation after recounting in detail the “excruciating” symptoms of monkeypox.





His report, initially posted on social media, made him a reference in the community.





“I had doubts before speaking publicly about my experience,” he told AFP after the meeting where doctors and activists tried to clarify doubts.





“I was undecided by the social stigma and cruelty of people, especially on the internet.”





But his desire to “alert” the disease ahead of LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations led him to speak out.





Doctors recalled that although monkeypox has not been classified as a sexually transmitted diseaseit can be transmitted through sexual contact.









“Disproportionately affected”





The WHO declared a health emergency and advised reducing the number of same-sex partners in the face of the spread of the disease.





“Ultimately, it’s not homophobic to say that certain groups are disproportionately affected by the monkeypox outbreak. And right now it’s the queer community,” said Grant Roth, who is part of a network that collects information about monkeypox in New York.





With more than 4,900 infections, the United States is the country with the most cases of the disease, with the states of New York and California leading the statistics.





Andrea Kim, director of the Los Angeles County vaccine program, said the city should receive a mobile immunization unit “soon.”





But without enough vaccines to meet the demand, spokespeople advocate sexual prevention and notifying if symptoms appear.





“Government Failed”





The health authorities promised another 786 thousand doseswhich would add to more than one million immunizations available in the United States.





But for some, help is late and scarce.





“Men who have sex with men and the LGBTQ+ community were found guiltywhen in reality much of it is that the government failed to act properly,” said Grant Roth.





“The government should have guaranteed vaccines and scaled up testing. We are not the drivers of this, it is the government’s inadequate health response.”





The feeling of neglect is such that for some in West Hollywood, meeting doctors and activists was a privilege.





“I am proud to belong to this city and to have this opportunity” to listen to the participants, a Latino trans woman who preferred not to be identified told AFP.





“But how not to be afraid, if historically we have been discriminated against. I hope this time will be different.”

