USP letter for democracy reaches 500,000 signatures

The manifesto defends the electronic voting system and criticizes “baseless attacks” on the elections

THE “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” has already gathered more than 550 thousand signatures until 2:58 pm this Saturday (30.Jul.2022). The site that hosts the document has been suffering cyber attacks since Tuesday (26.Jul) – the date it was released.

The manifesto was organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) and has the support of civil society organizations.

Some of the people who joined the text are:

Also signing the letter are singers and songwriters Chico Buarque and Arnaldo Antunes, former soccer player Walter Casagrande, actresses Débora Bloch and Alessandra Negrini, presenter Cazé Peçanha and chef Bel Coelho.

In total, 12 former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) signed the document. The text should be read during an event on August 11, at the Pátio das Arcadas in Largo de São Francisco.

Several artists such as Chico Buarque, Roberto Setúbal, Ellen Gracie, Luiz Gonzaga Beluzzo, Gal Costa, Zélia Duncan, Maria Bethânia, Joaquim Barbosa, Antonio Calloni and Bruno Gagliasso are sharing the document on social media.

The text criticizes what it considers “baseless attacks and unaccompanied by evidence” who question “Democratic Rule of Law” and the smoothness of the electoral process.

“We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized the secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here.”says the document.

The text is a veiled criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The chief executive is not mentioned directly, but he is directly criticized. The manifesto, for example, defends the electronic voting system and criticizes “unfounded attacks” to the elections.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is also not directly mentioned. The PT, however, benefits from the initiative of the USP Law School. He said this Wednesday (July 27) that he watched the reading of the 1st version of the letter, in 1977, still during the military dictatorship.