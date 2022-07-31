Vasco has three absences to face Chapecoense in Serie B

Credit: Reproduction / Vasco

The Brasileirão Série B is still on fire! And this Sunday (31), Vasco x Chapecoense face each other in São Januário, in a game of the 22nd round of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 4 pm.

Vasco’s embezzlement

And for the duel, the interim coach Emílio Faro, has three confirmed absences. Ulysses and Sarrafiore are still recovering from older injuries, while the winger Riquelme is also out injured.

“Expect that chemistry that happened today between the crowd and the team. Every game has to be a final, that’s the characteristic of the competition. That’s how we’re going to take this game. We are going to face a team that we still don’t know well and that knows Vasco’s team, an experienced coach in the competition, with a player who can bring us a little difficulty and we can’t lose patience. We have to study and bring this game as another final. Sunday is more of a decision and I wanted to see that chemistry and that energy. We understand that today we had a greater ease because of the goal at the beginning and we have to believe in the 90 minutes. Believe in all the dynamics of the game’s score. I wouldn’t like to concede a goal, but the motto of Vasco being the comeback team is something that excites me. According to the dynamics of the score, I wanted the crowd to support until the end“, said the interim Emílio Faro, in a press conference after the 4×0 victory over CRB in the last round.

Possible lineups:

Vasco possible lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec (Alex Teixeira) and Raniel.

Possible Chapecoense lineup: Saul; Ronei, Léo, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Matheus Bianqui, Felipe Ferreira, Lima; Chrystian, Perotti and Alisson Farias.

DATASHEET

Vasco vs Chapecoense

Competition: Brasileirão Serie A – 22nd round

Place: Sao Januario Stadium

Date: Sunday (31) at 4 pm

Streaming: Globe and Premiere

Vasco starts the match in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão Série B with 38 points, while Chape has 23, occupying the 15th position.

