Vasco vs Chapecoense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vasco and Chapecoense play this Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário, in a match that opens the 22nd round of Serie B. The game will mark the debut of Alex Teixeira, who is back at the club after 12 years. All tickets available for Vasco’s fans were sold out in a few hours.

After a troubled period, which resulted in the dismissal of coach Maurício Souza, Vasco made peace with a 4-0 victory over CRB, on Thursday. It was the best performance of the team in Serie B, which gave strength to Emílio Faro, for now, interim in charge of the team. With 38 points, the team passed Grêmio and regained second place.

Chapecoense comes from a draw at home to Grêmio, the first point conquered in the return of Serie B. Against Vasco they will seek their first victory. You need to get a good result to get away from the Z-4. It is in 14th place with 23 points, three more than the CSA that opens the sticking zone.

Streaming: TV Globo broadcasts the game (RJ, SC, AP, RR, AC, RO, AM, MA, PI, RN, PB, SE, ES, DF), with narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Júnior, Roger Flores and PC Oliveira; Sportv broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Marcelo Raed and Paulo Nunes; the ge follows in Real Time.

Vasco – coach Emílio Faro

With 100% success in the three games in which he led the team in Serie B, interim coach Emílio Faro arrives with prestige for this Sunday’s match. The only doubt is precisely in relation to the debutant on Sunday. It is possible that Alex Teixeira will start the game on the bench. If he starts as a starter, he will replace Gabriel Pec. However, the last few days were of recovery of the holders in training, without indication of team.

Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec (Alex Teixeira) and Raniel.

who is out: Riquelme (injured)

hanging: Quintero, Yuri, Nenê, Matheus Barbosa and Palácios

Chapecoense – coach Marcelo Cabo

Marcelo Cabo’s team still suffers from players recovering from injury in the medical department. The main absences are in the midfield, with the absences of Betinho, Derek, Marcelo Freitas and Marcelo Santos. On the other hand, they have the return of Pablo Oliveira and Thomás who were listed for the match. Maílton, who played in the sacrifice against Grêmio, did not travel to Rio de Janeiro. Coach alviverde should maintain the same style as in the last game, with the 4-3-3 formation.

Probable lineup: Saulo; Ronei, Léo, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Matheus Bianqui, Felipe Ferreira, Lima; Chrystian, Perotti and Alisson Farias.

hanging: Fernando, Kevin, Lima and Ronei.

who is out: Betinho, Marcelo Freitas, Marcelo Santos, Derek, Frazan and Orejuela (injured).

