Veiga reveals Ford’s VW Gol that was canceled by Autolatina

Luiz Alberto Veiga shows Ford’s VW Gol whose project did not go ahead and according to him helped to end Autolatina once and for all

Once again, designer Luiz Alberto Veiga makes automotive enthusiasts happy. This Saturday morning (7/30), he revealed in his profile on Instagram what would the Ford Goal look like?

The project that was not in Autolatina’s original contract and according to Veiga helped to end Autolatina. The project contemplated a Ford Gol built from the Gol platform. The designer also says that the Brazilian market had improved a lot and it no longer made sense for two competitors to be together fighting each other at home.

In the image, the clay project shows what the back of the Ford Gol would look like in silver. The hatch would have a rear that resembled a notchback. The trunk lid was short and the lanterns were joined by an acrylic piece. The lid still housed the nameplate. Just below the right taillight, the space for the Ford oval is highlighted. The bumper was very enveloping and at the bottom it had a spoiler simulation.

Ford’s Gol proposal contemplated a two-door model. The front door somewhat resembled the German brand’s hatch and had a Ford-style handle. The rear side window had rounded shapes. The side had a smooth surface and did not appear to have creases.

Photo | Internet reproduction – Front fenders resembled the VW Gol

The clay project indicated that the front windshield would be from the Gol ball, the fenders also had a similarity with the German brand’s hatch. The headlights had masks over their lenses reminding the tunings of the early 2000s.

The unreleased Ford Gol could have made its debut in the late 1990s as the ABA-1996 model plate indicates.

Volkswagen Gol will leave the scene after 42 years of production and will put an end to the history of the German brand’s hatch in Brazil. Farewell version will be named 1,000 units and will be named Last Edition.

