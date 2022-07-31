Venê Casagrande reveals what is missing for Flamengo to complete the arrival of Oscar

Midfielder has been ‘boyfriend’ by Mengão for a few weeks and has already expressed the desire to return to Brazilian football to wear the shirt of Rubro-Negro; negotiation is in the final part

Flamengo has been taking the mid-term transfer window this year seriously. To recover the team, which fights for all possible competitions in the season so far, coach Dorival Júnior improved the team’s level, and punctual signings arrived.

There were four new names in the last month: the steering wheel Arturo Vidal and the attacker Everton Chives they have already played in Fla’s most recent matches; the steering wheel, and also Chilean, Erick Pulgar was announced by the Club on Friday (29), and the Uruguayan side Guillermo Varela got it right with Rubro-Negro and is about to be announced.

Finally, Flamengo is closer to achieving the arrival of the midfielder Oscar, “boyfriend” by the Club a few weeks ago. After reaching an agreement for the player to receive an acceptable salary, within the Rubro-Negro sheet, a new stage of negotiation was advanced. According to journalists Venê Casagrande and Lucas Pedrosa, China’s Shanghai Port accepted to release Oscar, and the player may have a shorter way to hit Fla.

However, there is a condition, taking into account the history of the owners of Chinese teams, seen as “difficult”. Previously, another factor that may have helped to “release” Oscar is the close proximity of the Shanghai Port to the attacking midfielder Wu Lei, a highlight of the country, who was in Espanyol, from Spain.

“Flamengo is closer to having an Oscar. Shanghai Port agreed to release it, but the athlete’s agents haven’t celebrated yet because they know how difficult the Chinese are and can change at any time. Now, they will put it on paper so that the operation can move forward”, highlights the joint information from Venê Casagrande and Lucas Pedrosa.

A highlight of Brazil and the national team in the cycle for the 2014 World Cup, Oscar gained notoriety playing for Inter, in Brazil, between 2010 and 2012, and then for Chelsea, where he was between 2012 and 2017. Later, he transferred to Shanghai Port, where it has great numbers. In 171 games for the team, there were 51 goals and 69 assists.