Venezuelans are isolated in Upa on suspicion of monkey pox | ac24horas.com

The federal deputy, Vanda Milani, attended the implementation meeting of the Management Committee for the Sectorial Plan of the Urbanization work on the Edge of the Quinze neighborhood, on the morning of this Friday, July 29, at Teatro Hélio Melo. The meeting was attended by government institutions from the State of Acre and the municipality of Rio Branco.

With the choice of at least two representatives from the office of the federal deputy, Vanda Milani, and from institutions from the State of Acre and the municipality of Rio Branco, the Management Committee will be responsible for the sectoral plans in order to plan the management and monitoring activities of the edge works.

On the occasion, federal deputy Vanda Milani highlighted the importance of carrying out the urbanization works of Orla do Quinze. According to the parliamentarian, the works represent the improvements that residents need.

“The work on Orla do Quinze is a work that we have been working on for some time to be carried out because it is a dream of the population of the Quinze neighborhood. It is with this in mind and with good intentions that we will bring progress and improvements to our Fifteen brothers, to our municipality, to our state”, said the parliamentarian.

The manager of the Secretary of State for Infrastructure – Seinfra, and chairman of the Management Committee for the Orla do Quinze work, Cirleudo Alencar, presented the role of the committee for the progress of the works and thanked the federal deputy, Vanda Milani, for her presence and for the resources sent by the work.

“I want to thank our federal deputy, Vanda Milani, who sent over R$17.8 million in funds for the execution of the Orla do Quinze work. We are now starting the projects with participatory governance to form a committee and, thus, discuss together, in the best way, how we will carry out the execution”, highlighted Alencar.

With an extension that goes from the front of the Military Police station to the vicinity of the curve of the river, the new Orla do Quinze will have two viewpoints, one with a technological museum to rescue the history of the neighborhood, and the other viewpoint to contemplate the public.

In addition, Orla do Quinze will have four kiosks, two squares of saudade, 42 benches, three bus stops and 372 meters of slope. In total, the area of ​​intervention and construction must cover a space of 5,111.49 thousand square meters.

Representatives of the federal deputy’s cabinet team, Vanda Milani, the president and vice-president of the Association of Residents of Quinze and residents of the neighborhood were invited to form the Management Committee.

Representatives of the State Department of Transit – Detran/AC, Municipal Department of Transport – RBTrans, Seinfra/PMRB, Civil House/AC, Department of Water and Sewerage – Saerb/PMRB, Water and Sewerage Service – Sanneacre, Corps of Firefighters, Civil Defense, Acre Environment Institute – Imac, Municipal Environment Department – ​​Semeia, Acre Public Prosecutor’s Office, State Department for Urban and Regional Development – ​​Sedur, National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute – Iphan and Fundação de Culture Elias Mansour – Fem.