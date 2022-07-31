Victor Pecoraco and Rayanne Morais publish photos embraced after accusations of betrayal

Victor Pecoraco and Rayanne Morais published photos embraced this Saturday (30) on social media. This is the first time they have posed together as a couple since the actor’s ex-wife, Renata Muller, exposed on the web that she discovered the actor’s betrayal with Rayanne, Latino’s ex-partner.

The images posted were during the celebration of Rayanne’s birthday at a restaurant in Urca, in the South Zone of Rio. At the time, the actor was not only with Rayanne, but also with her family. In the post, Victor wrote that he was enjoying a happy moment: “Good prose, laughter and moving on with life…”, he said.

Rayanne, on the other hand, posted the photos and said that she spent the special moment next to the one she loves: “The celebrations began, part 1. There is nothing better in this life than living it with the one we love, where everything reciprocal is true, loyal and faithful Gratitude my God for living its wonders”, he said.

Last week, Renata Muller, Victor Pecoraro’s ex-wife and mother of his two daughters, made a statement on social media, giving details of how she discovered the actor’s betrayal with Rayanne: “When he traveled to the South, everything was fine between us. There, he started to distance himself a lot from me, and I started to charge a lot, because I was alone to take care of our (two) daughters. I started to get annoyed with the stories and photos he was posting with Rayanne… I told him that he is a married man and she is a single woman. He said he wouldn’t stay with Rayanne even if he was single”, he says.