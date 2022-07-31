Vidal doesn’t hold back and gives an emotional statement after Flamengo’s rout

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Vidal doesn’t hold back and gives an emotional statement after Flamengo’s rout 2 Views

Flamengo

Chilean midfielder made his first start since being hired by Rubro-Negro Carioca

Geovanne Peçanha

Per Geovanne Peçanha

Vidal scores his first goal for Flamengo (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)
Vidal scores his first goal for Flamengo (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)
Geovanne Peçanha

O Flamengo entered the field last Saturday night, the 30th, to face the Atlético-GOat Maracanã, in a duel valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship. The carioca club thrashed the opponent by 4 to 1.

The scorers were Marine, Victor Hugo, Lazarus and the chilean Arturo Vidal. In his first match as a starter since he arrived, the midfielder was responsible for taking the penalty suffered by Marine and got emotional.

“Impressive. I said when I arrived that it was a dream to enter the field with the Flamengo shirt, but still score a goal, feel affection, feel that the whole stadium screams my name”, he said. Vidalwho added.

“It’s a dream I’m living. But it’s to continue helping the team to win things, to continue returning the affection to the fans. I’m very happy for everything”.

DORIVAL KEEPS QUIET

After the match, the coach Dorival Junior praised the performance of Vidal, said he was optimistic about the athlete’s rhythm gain game by game, but he was reticent about the star’s excessive use. The coach recalled that the midfielder was out of action for about 70 days.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians trio participates in photo shoot with Fiel before the game with Flamengo

Three Corinthians players participated in an action by Conmebol to promote the games against Flamengo, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved