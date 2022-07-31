Vidal doesn’t hold back and gives an emotional statement after Flamengo’s rout

O Flamengo entered the field last Saturday night, the 30th, to face the Atlético-GOat Maracanã, in a duel valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship. The carioca club thrashed the opponent by 4 to 1.

The scorers were Marine, Victor Hugo, Lazarus and the chilean Arturo Vidal. In his first match as a starter since he arrived, the midfielder was responsible for taking the penalty suffered by Marine and got emotional.

“Impressive. I said when I arrived that it was a dream to enter the field with the Flamengo shirt, but still score a goal, feel affection, feel that the whole stadium screams my name”, he said. Vidalwho added.

“It’s a dream I’m living. But it’s to continue helping the team to win things, to continue returning the affection to the fans. I’m very happy for everything”.

DORIVAL KEEPS QUIET

After the match, the coach Dorival Junior praised the performance of Vidal, said he was optimistic about the athlete’s rhythm gain game by game, but he was reticent about the star’s excessive use. The coach recalled that the midfielder was out of action for about 70 days.