VIDEO: Beirut Port Depot Collapses After Grains Ferment from Excessive Heat | World

Parts of a warehouse at the port of Beirut, in Lebanon, collapsed on Sunday (31), forming a large cloud of smoke that engulfed the port area of the city.
The collapse, which takes place exactly two years after a mega-explosion that also left 215 dead in the city’s port, occurred due to grain fermentation inside the warehouses, caused by excessive heat.
The moment when part of one of the warehouses at the port of Beirut, in Lebanon, collapses, on July 31, 2022. — Photo: Reproduction
There are no casualties yet, according to city police. Earlier this month, a fire was seen in the warehouses, which measure 48 meters high, forming orange smoke in the area. At the time, firefighters were unable to put out the flames, which burned for weeks.
Last week, Lebanon’s Ministries of Health and Environment even recommended that residents of areas close to the port leave their homes well ventilated. The structure of the warehouses had already been damaged after the 2020 explosionand part of it ended up collapsing with the fire.
Grain warehouse area at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, after one of the warehouses collapsed, July 31, 2022. — Photo: Mohamed Azakir/ Reuters
Due to a strong heat wave that hit Beirut in July, grains that were stored in the port’s warehouses fermented, giving rise to the fire and, later, to the collapse.
Video shows 2020 mega-explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, in slow motion.
The explosion comes exactly two years after a massive explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed more than 215 people and injured more than 6,000.
The incident occurred after the leakage of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored in one of the city’s warehouses.
Last year, the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch accused the Lebanese authorities of criminal negligence over the episode. In a 126-page report, the NGO documented a series of violations by politicians and the country’s security bodies in managing the storage of hazardous materials at the port.
“Lebanese officials knew the risk posed by ammonium nitrate. By not taking any measures to protect the population, they tacitly accepted this risk,” said Aya Majzoub, one of the writers of the report.