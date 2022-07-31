Viih Tube shows big butt in thong and blows up the mood in Maldives

This Friday (29), the former participant of the ‘Big Brother Brazil 21’, HIV Tube, 21, set social media on fire by sharing a sequence of clicks taking advantage of the paradisiacal landscapes of the Maldives Islands, in the Indian Ocean. This time, the most famous blonde in Brazil squandered her sculptural body in a thin bikini, garnering thousands of positive reactions from fans.

“I’m still in shock from my trip to Maldives, it was all so perfect. Finally a trip with zero perrengue”, wrote Viih Tube in the caption of the publication, showing off her round butt in a thin bikini on top of the board, in addition to showing off her natural beauty. In the comments of the records, praise rained for the ex-BBB.

Advertising Could not load ad

“I am very enchanted by you and by your incomparable beauty”, praised an admirer in the comments. “Too beautiful, perfect, wonderful, beautiful, charming”, fired another fan of the blonde. “Viih Tube rocking as always!”, wrote a third, among several comments acclaiming the beauty of the influencer.

In time, in a record published on social networks, Viih Tube appeared completely naked in her bathtub, while enjoying his relaxing bath. The blonde joked with the situation of finally taking a shower, and drove fans crazy with the unusual record.