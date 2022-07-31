Vitamin B6 helps to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety

A study published this July indicated that supplementation of vitamin B6 can reduce anxiety and depression. The work was published in the English journal Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical & Experimental. If you suffer from these problems mental health or just interested in the subject, check out the main findings and learn how this vitamin can be useful.

Pyridoxine supplementation may reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety

Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is a B-complex vitamin commonly found in plant-based foods such as bananas and whole grains. As main functions, it acts in the process of absorption of carbohydrates, proteins and fats, and plays an important role in the functioning of the nervous system.

Precisely because it exerts functions related to brain functioning, a group of researchers decided to study the effects of vitamin B6 supplementation on young people in the United Kingdom who suffer from depression and anxiety.

Briefly, the work investigated the effects of vitamin B6 or B12 supplementation, compared to placebo (a substance that has no effect on the body) over a period of one month. In total, 478 young adults participated in the study.

Main findings of the work

Vitamin B6 supplementation was associated with reduced self-reported anxiety and led to a trend towards reduced depression. In addition, vitamin B12 supplementation produced trends for changes in anxiety and visual processing.

As final considerations, the authors highlighted that the results of the work suggest that vitamin B6 supplementation increases the activity of GABA, a neurotransmitter that inhibits the central nervous system and, consequently, produces a feeling of relaxation and calm.

Need for more research

The authors stressed that more research is needed to identify other nutritional measures that may induce mental well-being. In this way, different dietary interventions can be combined in the future to provide better results.

While there is not enough data to recommend supplementing vitamins B6 and B12 to treat mental health issues, you can and should get these vitamins from your diet daily.

Therefore, make sure to eat fruits, oats and brown rice, but, on the other hand, consume moderate amounts (twice a week) of red meat, because despite being the main source of vitamin B12 in the diet, it is a type of meat associated with cardiovascular disease.